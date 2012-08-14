Westbay Napa Auto Parts Now Offering Aero to Their Poulsbo Customers

Poulsbo, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- International AERO Products, AERO, is pleased to add Westbay Napa Auto Parts to its list of domestic retailers. Westbay Napa Auto Parts, with 11 locations in the Northwest, is now offering the line to their Poulsbo store customers. AERO Regional Marketing Manager, Mark Hawkins, was on site for the revel of the AERO line.



“I had a great time with the opening launch of International AERO Products at Westbay Napa Auto Parts,” says Hawkins. “I pasted out a bunch of brochures, and shared the incredible performance values of AERO products with a few customers, I also had a great time explaining the benefits and features of AERO products with a couple of the sales staff at Westbay. Westbay Napa has eleven locations throughout the Northwest where local car enthusiast and club members can purchase high performance parts for their vehicles; Westbay has now added AERO products to their High Performance lineup at their Poulsbo Location.”



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this year and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



For more information about International AERO Products and full list of dealers, visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.