Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Western Alliance Bancorporation in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Western Alliance Bancorporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Phoenix, AZ based Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.84 billion in 2021 to over $2.29 billion in 2022, and that its Net Income increased from $899.2 million in 2021 to over $1.05 billion in 2022.



On March 10, 2023, Business Insider reported that Western Alliance Bancorporation has issued financial reports "showing growing deposits and strong liquidity in the form $2.5 billion in cash on its balance sheet, a fully collateralized credit facility of $13.1 billion, and uncommitted credit lines of $4.6 billion."



Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) declined from $81.17 per share on February 02, 2023, to as low as $22.50 per share on March 14, 2023.



