Western and Southern India Have the Highest Penetration of IVF Clinics

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- India’s IVF market is poised to reach INR14.2 Billion by the end of 2013. The very market is anticipated to register a double digit CAGR over the 5 year period spanning from 2013 to 2018. In the coming years, many new IVF clinics are likely to start operating in India. Furthermore, on the technological front, some novel and advanced technologies are also under development, which will find substantial use in the field of IVF. These factors will significantly impact the growth of IVF market in India in the near future.



Among all, western and southern regions of India account for nearly equal shares of all the IVF clinics operating all over India. In western region, the maximum number of clinics is present in Mumbai, a metropolitan city within the heart of one of the fastest growing states. On the other hand, the prevalence of infertility is alarmingly high in southern India, which in turn justifies the extensive presence of IVF clinics in south India. Northern India also accounts for a moderate share while the Eastern region has the lowest penetration. In terms of IVF cycles performed per month, a significant number of the IVF clinics perform 0-25 IVF cycles per month. The national average of IVF cycles performed per year falls within the bracket of 200-250 cycles.



On the holistic basis, the “Booming IVF Market in India”, report thoroughly discusses the IVF procedure in general; the penetration of IVF clinics in India in terms of region, structure, IVF cycles and PGD facility; the future outlook of IVF in India in terms of value; the laws and bylaws associated with the industry; industry trends; and a detailed competitive scenario of the industry along with the profiles of key service providers.



With new service providers entering the market, increase in the number of collaborations between chains/independent clinics and renowned healthcare providers and hospital, and the rapid acceptance of IVF for dealing with reproduction problem, the Indian IVF market is bound to witness a gush in terms of growth in the years to come.



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