Western Boise Appliance Repair Expands Service Area

Boise, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Western Boise Appliance Repair, the leading appliance repair service in Idaho, has opened a new office in Downtown Boise. The new office is located at 4346 Rose Hill St M, Boise Idaho 83705. The company’s previous area of service was near the junction of McMillan and Eagle Rd. Due to fast growth in the industry, this new appliance repair shop will provide prompt service to the downtown area of Boise.



Company owner, Rich Caldwell, says residents will see faster response times and better customer service. “Our city has one of the highest growth rates in the United States. Western Boise Appliance Repair services will expand to keep up with this increased demand. We are excited to give this needed service.” With this important addition, Western expects to expand their client base further to meet company goals.



Prior to expanding their service area, residents of Ada County had few skilled appliance repair companies from which to choose. “Our factory-trained technicians are working full-time to provide skilled appliance repair in Boise,” says Rich Caldwell, owner of the company. Their trusted Appliance Repair Boise team will quickly provide service to downtown Boise zip codes including 83713, 83705, 83706, and 83709. They will further expand their service as the population and demand continues to grow.



About Western Boise Appliance Repair

When customers invite Western’s repair team into their home, they will see a technician trained to deliver a fast and skilled experience. This includes treating the customer with respect. They love their work and it shows. They look forward to being your preferred source for any appliance repair Boise service.



Western is a local company based in Boise Idaho. They repair all types of major appliances such as refrigerators, washers, dryers, ovens, dishwashers, ranges, cook tops, and more. They repair most brands such as Kenmore, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Jenn-Air, GE, Frigidaire, and Hotpoint. They service Meridian, Kuna, Boise, and Eagle Idaho. Western employs three factory-trained technicians. All of their techs have advanced degrees and will to provide the Boise area with a valued skill. More information about the company can be found that their website, www.appliancerepairboise.com