Western Fireplace Offers Most Contemporary Gas Fireplaces to Suit Heating Requirement

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Western fireplace offers gas fireplaces in Colorado from some of the most reputed manufacturers to meet even the most moderate heating requirements in the home. Their fireplace store in Colorado Springs stocks the most contemporary pieces from Fireplace Xtrordinair, Heat & Glow, and Lopi. The ranges of gas fireplaces they provide are ideal to suit the heating requirement without covering lot of place and providing a dazzling look to the living environment.



The Xtrordinair range they stock offers the large heat making it perfect for heating mid-sized to large homes. Their mid-sized gas fireplace in Colorado provides moderate heating for much smaller parts of home like bedrooms. While their small Portrait-Style gas fireplace is perfect to heat more personal spaces like that of bedrooms, baths and kitchens.



They also sell Heat & Glo range of gas fireplaces offering a complete line of gas, wood, and electric fireplaces, with all the accessories. These gas fireplaces are designed to impart comfort, beauty and elegance to the living spaces. Heat & Glo stocks some of the most innovative outdoor gas fireplaces.



They also stock the latest and most contemporary piece form Lopi and the latest being the 616 GSR insert which provides great heat output with a glass area of 616 sq inches. This gas insert converts a fireplace into an efficient heater while upholding the look and charm of a traditional fireplace.



Their highly trained staff works closely with client to help in choosing exactly the right gas, wood or pellet fireplace or stove for their needs that too in their budget. They are fully licensed with years of experience in the installation of gas products. They also source finest and modern patio furniture to help their client in creating a convenient environment to enjoy private outdoors and back yards.



About Western fireplace

Western fireplace offers everything from all the modern fireplaces for the home to most contemporary patio furniture, grills and firepits for the outdoor. Whether one prefer the clean burning, convenience of a gas fireplace, the ambiance, sound and smell of a real wood burning fireplace, or the breathtaking beauty of a masonry fireplace, they have a fireplace that will be the perfect complement to a home. They offer the finest in outdoor furniture, fire pits, premium barbecue grills, even complete outdoor kitchens. Everything they sell is of utmost quality, from the nation's most respected manufacturers.



To know more about them please visit http://www.westernfireplace.com .