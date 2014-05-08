Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Western Fireplace Supply, a renowned fireplace store in Colorado Springs, offers exclusively designed fireplaces at the most competitive prices. The company’s highly-trained professionals work methodically with their customers to help them choose the right gas, wood or pellet fireplace or stove to suit their budget. They offer only the finest products from the top manufacturers, like Heat & Glo, Fireplace Xtrordinair, Lopi, Mason-Lite & Sentinel, who have years of experience being highly professional and reliable.



They are fully licensed with many years of experience in the installation of gas products, as it is not to be taken lightly, and requires many precautions. They back the extensive research conducted by RE/MAX, explaining that a fireplace installation or upgrade will produce an 11% higher return on investment than the average home improvement project.



The company also offers a huge stock of exquisitely designed patio furniture in Colorado Springs. A spokesperson from Western Fireplace Supply mentioned, “Sure, you can go to the discount store and buy a patio set or grill for less. There are reasons they sell for less. If you're lucky, you might get a couple of seasons out of it before Colorado's sun, wind, rain and snow reduce it to junk. Then you can buy another one, and repeat the process over and over, until you've spent thousands of dollars on "bargain" products.”



One can get the highest quality, well-built furniture or grills at Western Fireplace Supply who have years of providing outstanding service, durability and comfort.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other fireplace store in Colorado Springs or in Colorado. Visit any of their Colorado fireplace showrooms in Avon, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Ft. Collins or Glenwood Springs to see today's remarkable new fireplace and stove technology. They also offer the finest outdoor furniture, fire pits, premium barbecue grills, even complete outdoor kitchens to help buyers make the most of Colorado's delightful summers. Everything they sell is of the highest quality, and from the nation's most respected manufacturers.



To know more, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com.



Contact Details:

Western Outdoor Living, 1685 Paonia Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Phone: 719-591-1690