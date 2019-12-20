Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores Feature Pellet Stove Inserts and Gas Fireplace Inserts to Improve Efficiency and Transform Drafty Hearths

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Colorado homeowners may be looking for a rustic wood burning stove to accent a cottage in the mountains, a sleek and colorful see through fireplace to modernize a contemporary apartment in the city, or anything in between. Since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has been a trusted supplier of fireplaces and fireplace equipment, finding the perfect heating solution for each unique client and their household or business. Over time, fireplaces evolve in style and perhaps more importantly, they evolve with the introduction of new technology. The particulates released into the home and the heat being wasted as it is lost through the chimney can be a thing of the past with the advent of fireplace inserts, which can be installed to operate with a variety of fuels: gas, wood, or pellets. Fireplace inserts are an instant attraction to potential homebuyers when they view a property. They are an investment for the future and the wide range available means they can also be a stylish focal point in any room. Increasingly, homes have fireplaces throughout the space, with fireplaces in the kitchen, the bathroom, or even an indoor/outdoor fireplace which is built into the exterior wall and can be viewed from the living room and the patio. With a focus on environmental awareness, the fireplace and inserts have associated ratings that convey how energy-efficient they are. For some homeowners who have a big house, there may be a deliberate strategy to only heat a portion of the rooms. This is known as zone heating, where one or multiple zones within the house are maintained at a different temperature to the others. An example could be if a finished basement is only in use when there are guests, there is no need to heat the entire home when an area is not in use. These plans and the way the home is used should all play a factor is helping to determine the optimal heating solution. The team at Western Fireplace Supply brings their expertise in helping many happy clients over the years to find the best solution for a unique space. The other factors to consider may be the space available for the fireplace, the aesthetic of the appliance like the color options and design features, the availability of fuel locally, the lead time required for installation, and the cost.



In addition to custom fireplaces, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet inserts, wood burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store.To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



