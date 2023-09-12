Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores in Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, and Avon Feature Fireplace Inserts Including Gas Fireplace Inserts

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2023 -- Fireplace inserts can be installed to improve the energy efficiency of a fireplace with a variety of fuel sources including gas, wood, and pellets. A clean-burning source of heat is a huge improvement over a drafty fireplace where cold air came down into the home when it was not lit, and while in use, heat was generated and then escaped through the chimney instead of heating the area in the home when the warmth was needed. Energy efficiencies are maximized by being able to control the heat more effectively using a sealed 'firebox'. Fuels are able to burn more completely which increases the heat yield and also reduces potentially harmful emissions.



When remodeling a home, installing a fireplace insert can dramatically change the ambiance of the space, with designs available in various colors, sizes, and finishes. The glass on the viewing area of a fireplace insert is self-cleaning and therefore the view of the fire is optimized and the maintenance required is minimized. These are a couple of the reasons why the installation of a fireplace insert in the home can add to the resale value as well as save money on fuel bills after installation. Fireplace inserts typically appear more contemporary and modern than a traditional fireplace, changing the aesthetic of the space, especially if the fireplace is see-through, being visible from more than one angle or room, or if there are brightly colored LEDs, as is the case with the Heat & Glo COSMO Series Gas Fireplace. Touchscreen remotes and wireless wall switches make operations simple and quick, and with the increased control over the heat, it may be possible to mount a television just 12 inches above the fireplace insert with no need for a mantel.



With safety always being a primary consideration when making any updates to a home or business, it should be noted that fireplace inserts should be professionally installed. A representative from Western Fireplace Supply states "One reason we've been in business since 1983 is that we make the buying process easy and enjoyable for our customers. Putting a device that burns inside your home is not something to be taken lightly. Our fireplace installers are extensively trained and certified, and licensed in gas line installation. The safety of your home and family is always our utmost concern. We obtain all necessary permits and schedule any required inspections for you. We will respect your home and completely protect your floors and the installation area. When your stove or fireplace installation is completed, we will schedule a start-up visit at your convenience. You can sleep well knowing that every aspect of your installation will be handled safely, properly and efficiently."



When trying to imagine what a particular model of fireplace insert will look like in a unique space, there is an app accessible from the Western Fireplace Supply website called the Firebuilder app. The model being considered and accessories are first selected, and then these are overlaid onto a photograph of the room where the fireplace or fireplace insert will be situated.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces that could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply has a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, pellet stove fireplace inserts, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



