Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores in Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, and Avon Feature Gas Fireplace Inserts for Energy Efficiency and Stylish Design

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2023 -- Gas fireplace inserts are attractive to homeowners looking to remodel or makeover an outdated space for many reasons. For homeowners who are looking to reduce the amount of maintenance required in order to heat their space, there is no need to remove ash or soot, one of the traditional chores when tending to a fireplace. Not only did this chore take time, but it also can be a physically demanding task, and the timing may not be convenient having to wait for embers to cool. Even the actions required before starting to burn the fuel take time with a traditional fireplace, from buying the fuel or arranging for it to be delivered to stacking it which requires a dry, covered area to store it in. With gas fireplace inserts, there is no need to buy in fuel, no need to store it, and no need to clean up afterward. What's more, rather than working to start a fire, add kindling, stoke it, and periodically maintain the fuel source to keep the heat constant, a gas fireplace insert can be switched on via a switch or an app and will run until it is switched off. Western Fireplace Supply has three conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state, in Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, and Avon. Their extensive range of fireplaces and fireplace inserts are also showcased on their website. Although the initial outlay to install a fireplace insert may be more than a fireplace, over time, the increased energy efficiency and the ability to burn fuel more completely should translate into a benefit not only for the environment but also in a reduction in fuel costs on the utility bills. The modern designs and materials used in gas fireplace inserts mean that the front window or panel through which the flames can be viewed is effectively self-cleaning, so ongoing maintenance really is low. The closed combustion system within the fireplace insert firebox naturally reduces particulate emission into the home as well as greatly reduces the heat lost through the chimney. Without the closed firebox system, traditional fireplaces lost much of the heat generated up the chimney when the fireplace was lit, and conversely, cool air was allowed to enter the home down the chimney when the fire was out and there was no warm air rising to keep it from entering the house. With no open flames or sparks, a gas fireplace insert is also considered a safe heating option, especially if the glass on the fireplace insert is cool to the touch, negating the need to place a fireguard in front of the fire if children or pets are liable to try to touch the surface. Fireboxes can be made from a metal box or a ceramic box, Western Fireplace Supply are one of the nation's largest dealers of innovative Heat & Glo products including their exclusive Firebrick technology, which is a patented casting process using ceramic as the inside liner in many of their gas fireplace inserts. This is highly heat reflective, will never rust or oxidize, remains silent as the firebox heats and cools, and has a natural appearance.



Buying the correct size of fireplace insert is important, too small and the space will not be heated enough, too large and the appliance may look too big for the space and there may be frustration with too much heat in one space. Considering the nature of the floor plan with how open-concept the rooms are, along with weighing up if the entire space needs to be heated or if a 'zone heating' strategy would work best, are typical discussions to work through with the experienced team at Western Fireplace Supply, who have helped homeowners and business owners across Colorado with their fireplace needs since 1983.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces that could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply has a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, pellet stove fireplace inserts, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Contact Details:



Avon Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Avon - in Eagle County, near Vail, Beaver Creek, Eagle-Vail, Edwards, Wolcott, Eagle, Gypsum, Minturn, Bighorn and Red Cliff.

Western Fireplace Supply

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Colorado Springs in El Paso County, near Cimarron Hills, Monument, Woodmor, Gleneagle, Black Forest, Manitou Springs, Broadmoor, Knob Hill and Fountain.

featuring Colorado Springs fireplace inserts including Colorado Springs gas fireplace inserts and pellet stove fireplace inserts

Western Fireplace Supply

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces - Western Fireplace Fort Collins in Larimer County, near Loveland, Greely, Laporte, Wellington, Windsor, Timnath, Berthoud and Longmont.

Western Fireplace Supply

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679