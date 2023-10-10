Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores in Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, and Avon Feature Gas Fireplace Inserts, Pellet, and Wood Fireplace Inserts

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2023 -- When building a new home or starting a remodeling project on a current home, there are many alternatives when the heating solution is being designed. Many people feel a sense of nostalgia when they remember the flames of an open fire in a traditional fireplace, and are excited to learn that modern products have been designed to evoke the same emotions through a realistic flame and rustic-looking logs, without the daily chore of having to remove the soot and ash. Traditional fireplaces always lost much of the heat that was generated through the chimney, and the fuel burning was not complete. In addition, when the fireplace is not in use, cold air could enter the home and make an unpredictable change in the ambient temperature inside the house. Fireplace inserts are available in a wide range of styles and sizes, so they can fit into a sleek and modern interior design within a downtown apartment, or play a starring role as the decorative centerpiece for a large open-concept living space. The simple concept of a fireplace insert is that the firebox is sealed. This means that less heat is lost to the outside and also that fuel is burnt more efficiently and completely. Whilst increased energy efficiency is a positive change to embrace, the future drop in fuel costs is a compelling factor. The heat generated within the firebox can be directed to the space it is intended to heat, instead of the inevitable loss of heat up a chimney from a traditional fireplace. Many fuels can be used in a fireplace insert. Gas, wood, and pellet fireplace inserts are showcased at Western Fireplace Supply, with three conveniently located stores across the state in Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, and Avon. The experienced team is on hand to help assess the unique space and recommend products that would be the most suitable. There are other factors in addition to the size of the room where the fireplace will be situated, some of which include if the fireplace will be the only source of heat, how easy it will be to modify or remodel the existing appliance, and also how important the fireplace will be in terms of decorative interior design. With safe-touch glass on many models of fireplace inserts, the old-fashioned image of a dangerous fireplace and a fireguard can be totally reimagined. Some designs of see-through fireplaces can be viewed from more than one room, installed within a wall, or within the larger floor plan. This can extend to a fireplace that is seated within an exterior wall of the home so the fire can be viewed from the main living space inside the home as well as the patio. Fireplaces can also be used to break up a large room into two areas, with peninsula fireplaces having three clear sides to the viewing area. A pier fireplace design with three clear sides could for instance form the striking focal point of a waiting room in a small business office or an eye-catching separator between the reception area and dining area of a restaurant. Western Fireplace Supply stocks a range of custom fireplaces that can be ordered as modules which are then pieced together, any size from a small unit at three feet in length to a statement fireplace twenty-one feet long. With differing heights and safe-touch glass as a standard feature, the fireplace can be purely decorative, or an optional heat exchanger can be purchased to direct the heat where it is needed.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces that could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply has a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, pellet stove fireplace inserts, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Contact Details:



Avon Fireplace Store
910 Nottingham Road
Avon, CO 81620
970-827-9623

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store
1685 Paonia Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
719-591-0020

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces
1408 Riverside Ave.
Ft. Collins, CO 80524
970-498-9679

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679