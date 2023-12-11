Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores in Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, and Avon Feature Gas Fireplace Inserts, Pellet Inserts, and Wood Fireplace Inserts

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2023 -- Older fireplaces and traditional chimneys have some common traits that can be frustrating for homeowners. Firstly, when the fireplace is lit, heat is inevitably lost up the chimney, effectively burning fuel to heat the outside of the house rather than the interior where the heat is needed. Secondly, when the fireplace is not in use, cold air can enter the home by flowing down the chimney, cooling the room down which then necessitates further heating and added fuel costs. Both of these problems can be solved by installing a fireplace insert, which is a closed system within which the fire can be managed more efficiently. Fireplace inserts can be installed to work with a variety of fuels, including gas, pellets, and wood. The design of the fireplace insert ensures that the fuel that is burned to heat the home is burned more completely than in a traditional fireplace, hence the emphasis on energy efficiency which is one of the first sidenotes when discussing reasons to install a fireplace insert. As the heat can be more effectively channeled to the interior spaces of the home, the expectation is that future heating costs will be reduced when compared to the amount of fuel required to maintain the same temperature prior to the installation of the fireplace insert. When discussing updating an older fireplace to use 21st-century technology by installing a pellet insert, a representative from Western Fireplace Supply states: "Updating an old, drafty fireplace doesn't get much easier. Slide in a pellet insert, and you've transformed a messy, outdated hole in the wall into a highly efficient, attractive, and convenient heat source. The largest models can heat large areas for up to an amazing 52 hours on one load of environmentally friendly pellets. They're ideal when you want the warmth of wood, the convenience of automated feeding and temperature control, and when a gas line is impractical. Pellet inserts can generally use your existing chimney, with the installation of a new stainless steel liner into a clean chimney." Western Fireplace Supply has three convenient locations across the state of Colorado in Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, and Avon. Their team understands the challenges and choices homeowners face when looking to upgrade to a fireplace insert, and they are able to advise which models and products would be a good fit for a particular client and unique location. Buying a bigger fireplace insert is not always the best choice, particularly when zone heating is being used within a home or office space to manage costs. Zone heating is an approach taken where areas of the property that are not routinely occupied are identified and isolated so they do not need to be heated to the same optimum temperature as the main living area. Understanding the square footage of a home or business is therefore not necessarily the starting point for looking to size a new appliance. The other advantage of zone heating and only seeking to heat a subset of the space available is that the heat that is output can be directed to heat the smaller zone quicker than trying to heat a more expansive space. Often a fireplace is only one of the sources of heat within a home or business, so an understanding of the other heat sources is an important consideration when looking to acquire a fireplace insert.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces that could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply has a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood-burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, pellet stove fireplace inserts, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



