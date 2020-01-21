Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores in Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, and Avon Stock Gas Fireplace Inserts, Pellet Stove Inserts & Wood Fireplace Inserts

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Gas fireplaces are popular across the state but the installation of a gas line to supply the fireplace is not always a practical solution for every home. There are fireplace alternatives to gas which can also be convenient and reliable. An example is using environmentally friendly pellets as a fuel source for a pellet stove. Pellet stoves can be fitted with pellet stove insert s to improve their efficiency. Looking at one product specifically which is stocked by Western Fireplace Supply, a premier Colorado fireplace store since 1983, the AGP pellet insert is designed to be easy to use and easy to maintain. The 'AGP' part of the title stands for 'All Grades of wood Pellets' as this insert is designed to burn efficiently and effectively with multiple grades of wood pellets, a fuel source derived from all-natural wood by-products. Where frequent loading of the pellet fuel may initially be a worry for homeowners looking to purchase a pellet stove, this particular hopper size is big enough to accommodate 40-70lbs of pellets at once. This means that even large areas can be heated on one load for up to about 52 hours, depending on the size of the space. Automated feeding control and temperature control mean 'hands-off' operation is possible, especially when a wall thermostat or remote-controlled thermostat are integrated. Advances in technology and design have led to the development of its HRD, or horizontal rotary disk system, which virtually eliminates jamming, overfeeding, or back burns. Product details on the Western Fireplace Supply website also notify viewers which products may be eligible for qualified tax credits. Electricity is not required to operate a pellet stove and they are a popular choice for Colorado homeowners in rural areas without easy access to wood as a fuel.



In addition to a large hopper size which reduces the frequency of the fuel replenishment, large ash pans are a useful feature on many of the Lopi pellet stoves recommended by Western Fireplace Supply. A convenient handle situated above the ash pan allows accumulated ashes to be removed from the firebox without opening the door of a pellet stove, whereas pellet stove inserts have an ash pan that can be easily pulled out from beneath the insert door.



With a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts), wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood-burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store.To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



