Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores Offer Advice on Choosing Between Gas Fireplaces, Fireplace Inserts and Wood or Pellet Stoves

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. With a range of fireplaces and fireplace insert options available, in can be confusing which type of fuel and appliance is best suited to a new home or a remodeling project, especially when moving between states or counties where resources maybe not as readily available. There are a number of 'rules of thumb' and the experienced team at Western Fireplace Supply are always on hand to help advise which products and fuels should be considered and which alternatives are avilable. One of the first questions asked is whether to look for a fireplace or a fireplace insert. Generally, if a new home is being built from scratch, or the particular space in the home has never had a fire there before, then a fireplace is a good starting point. If an existing, probably drafty, fireplace is being upgraded and remodeled to make it more efficient or more aesthetically pleasing, then fireplace inserts are the best starting point.



In terms of fuel, there are many contributing factors that could make gas fireplaces the first choice. The first and most obvious determining factor is availability. Is gas available in the area and is it cost-effective? The second not so obvious consideration is convenience. If you want heat at the touch of a button, quickly and with next to no effort, then gas is also a good choice. Gas fireplaces are a firm favorite because they provide a real flame and authentic ambiance without the effort required to get the authenticity of real flames with a different fuel source. In a world where environmental issues are often in the news and at the forefront of our minds, gas provides a reliable source of heat and is regarded as a clean-burning fuel.



The flipsides to all of these considerations could indicate that wood is perhaps a better fuel choice. The list would include a lack of availability of a gas supply, combined with a corresponding plentiful and affordable supply of wood, a heat source that is independent of local utilities, the sights, sounds, and aromas of a real fire and the use of a local and/or renewable resource for heat.



For rural areas without easy access to wood as a fuel, freestanding pellet stoves can be installed in many rooms within a home and are seen as an economic alternative to propane or electric heat. With modern pellet stoves having large hoppers and large ash pans, automatic running and infrequent refills and cleanouts make operation easier. With no dependence on electricity to operate a pellet stove, they remain a popular choice for Colorado homeowners.



With a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts), wood burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



