Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Springs Fireplace Store Features Gas Fireplace Inserts, Gas Fireplaces, Pellet Fireplace Inserts, Wood Fireplace Inserts

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2024 -- The Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Springs location is one of three convenient sites across Colorado, with the other two stores located in Avon and Fort Collins.



From an initial visit to one of their showrooms, all the way through to installation and beyond, the team of professionals at Western Fireplace Supply has the experience to recommend the best product for a unique space and use case, and the expertise to pivot plans as circumstances change. In addition to working with Colorado homeowners, they work extensively with builders and architects. A representative from Western Fireplace Supply explained: "Since 1983, professional builders and architects have come to rely upon Western Fireplace Supply. Why? Because we make your job easier. Which ultimately, makes you more profitable. We assign one of our specialists specifically to your account. They will meet you on-site, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner with you throughout your project. You will also always be able to reach a second in-house specialist who understands your business equally well. You can feel 100% confident in sending your client to our showroom; we know how to read plans, we'll recommend the best solution for your client, and we will always protect your interests."



Fireplace inserts are a popular solution for homes that have older drafty fireplaces. Traditionally, fireplaces were not energy-efficient, with much of the generated heat being lost up the chimney, no matter which type of fuel was used. In addition, cold air could enter the home through the chimney, cooling down a room without a means of controlling the flow of air. Fireplace inserts are a closed combustion system where fuel is burned more completely and the loss of heat is reduced. Increased energy efficiency can lead to lower utility bills as less fuel is required to output the same amount of warmth. Fireplace inserts are stocked for gas, wood, and pellet fuels. Existing chimneys can often be used, although they may require the installation of new aluminum liners. Western Fireplace Supply fireplace insert installers are extensively trained and certified, licensed in gas line installation. Permits and inspections may be required as part of the installation, and the team can help organize the paperwork and scheduling. Start-up visits are routinely scheduled following an installation to walk through how to best utilize the new appliance. Well regarded for their attention to detail and excellent customer service, the relationship between the client and Western Fireplace Supply often extends beyond installation when parts are required or a routine service needs to be arranged.

With an eclectic mix of traditional styles and contemporary sleek finishes, fireplace models include see-through fireplaces and pier peninsula fireplaces, alongside modular custom fireplaces which can range in length from 3' to 21'.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces that could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply has a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, pellet stove fireplace inserts, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Avon Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Avon
910 Nottingham Road
Avon, CO 81620
970-827-9623

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Colorado Springs
1685 Paonia Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
719-591-0020

featuring Colorado Springs fireplace inserts including Colorado Springs gas fireplace inserts and pellet stove fireplace inserts

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces - Western Fireplace Fort Collins
1408 Riverside Ave.
Ft. Collins, CO 80524
970-498-9679

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679