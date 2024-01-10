Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Springs Fireplace Store Features Gas Fireplace Inserts, Gas Fireplaces, Pellet Stoves, and Pellet Fireplace Inserts

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2024 -- The Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Springs location is one of three convenient sites across Colorado, with the other two stores located in Avon and Fort Collins. Experts are on hand at each fireplace store to advise which heating solution would be best suited to a unique home or business setting, Certainly, changing the fireplace in a main living area or replacing an old drafty fireplace with a new energy-efficient fireplace insert can change the ambiance of the space and offer an opportunity to update the style of the interior design. Fireplace inserts can be installed in as little as one day, and are compatible with different types of fireplace fuel such as gas, wood, and pellets. Speaking in particular about pellet fireplace inserts, a representative from Western Fireplace Supply states: "Updating an old, drafty fireplace doesn't get much easier. Slide in a pellet insert, and you've transformed a messy, outdated hole in the wall into a highly efficient, attractive, and convenient heat source. The largest models can heat large areas for up to an amazing 52 hours on one load of environmentally friendly pellets. They're ideal when you want the warmth of wood, the convenience of automated feeding and temperature control, and when a gas line is impractical. Pellet inserts can generally use your existing chimney, with the installation of a new stainless steel liner into a clean chimney."



Finding the right balance between purchasing a fireplace insert that is big enough to heat the space whilst not wasting fuel and potentially overheating an area or constantly having to manage the settings is an important consideration. It doesn't depend entirely on the square footage of the home or the business as it also must accommodate for the way in which the spaces are divided. Are they open-concept with one large area to heat? Or are there various zones within the space where some are not typically used commonly and they need not be heated to the same temperature as the main living room. 'Zone heating' as it is called is a strategy to reduce fuel costs and maximize efficiency by selectively heating only a portion of the available space in a home or business.



One of the reasons that fireplace inserts are popular is the low ongoing maintenance requirements. With large hoppers and ash trays, cleaning and reloading of fuel need not be as frequent as if the area to receive the pellets and the space collecting the ash residue were smaller. The 'hopper' is the tray, typically at the top of the pellet appliance, where pellets are deposited to be fed into the insert automatically, the appliance manages the rate of release of the pellets to attain and then sustain the target temperature which is set by the homeowner. Cleaning up once the pellet fuel has burned can be as easy as using a brush to sweep the ashes into a bucket for disposal. When purchasing pellet fuel, there may be a choice between hardwood pellets and softwood pellets, or a blend of both types of wood. The hardwood pellets burn slower and more completely, making them environmentally friendlier as they will produce less emissions and waste products.



Gas fireplaces remain a popular choice for homes and offices alike, and the Western Fireplace Supply website has a catalog of products that can be browsed online from their website. Styles include modular designs that can be customized, see-through fireplaces, slimline fireplaces for locations when space is limited, various options for LED underlighting, fade-resistant interiors, and stylish surrounds.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces that could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply has a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, pellet stove fireplace inserts, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



