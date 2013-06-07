Western Fireplace Supply Now Offers Gas & Woodburning Fireplaces to Customers

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Western Fireplace Supply, one of the best fireplace stores in Colorado Springs is offering beautifully made Gas & Woodburning Fireplaces to its customers. The gas fireplace in Colorado can be installed in any room including bathroom and kitchen.



In fact, the outdoor gas fireplaces offered by this company match the latest technology and most contemporary design to choose from. Right from traditional to super-modern, the company offers gas fireplaces that suit any décor.



A representative of Western Fireplace Supply stated, “Fireplaces have become much more than the center piece of any room. Today’s convenient, and energy efficient fireplaces allow you to deliver heat to the specific parts of the home that you use most often while using less energy than ever before. Thanks to advances in fireplace technology and a broad range of designs to choose from, fireplaces are no longer limited to just the family room. ”



“Whether you prefer the clean burning, convenience of a gas fireplace, the ambiance, sound and smell of a real wood burning fireplace, or the breathtaking beauty of a masonry fireplace, we are certain to have a fireplace that will be the perfect complement to your home,” he added further.



Apart from fireplaces, the company also offers wood burning stoves & fireplace inserts, gas burning stoves & fireplace inserts, pellet burning stoves & fireplace inserts. In fact, customers can even get gas logs at this company. Customers can also get some quality BBQ and fire pits.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other fireplace company in Colorado. Visit any of their Colorado fireplace showrooms in Avon, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Ft. Collins or Glenwood Springs to see today's remarkable new fireplace and stove technology for you. They also offer the finest outdoor furniture, fire pits, premium barbecue grills, even complete outdoor kitchens to help buyers make the most of Colorado's delightful summers. Everything they sell is of the utmost in quality, from the nation's most respected manufacturers.



To know more visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com