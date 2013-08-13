Western Fireplace Supply Offering Aluminum Patio Furniture in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Western Fireplace Supply (WFS) is now offering a beautiful and wonderfully designed collection of aluminum patio furniture in Colorado Springs. The weather resistant material used in WFS furniture makes them sustain even in the harshest weather conditions, hence turning them suitable for keeping outdoors.



A spokesperson for WFS also states, “Aluminum Patio Furniture is the perfect material to use outdoors and when coated with a baked on, state of the art, powder coated paint finish, it will last forever. It is a popular choice as it will never rust and may be shaped or cast into an endless array of styles.”



Customers can browse through a wide range of aluminum patio furniture in Colorado at WFS official website or their store located at Paonia Street, CO. The range includes the masterfully crafted and extra comfortable Woodard Landgrave Vercruz, Villa, Europa, Centurion, Regent, Rovello, Cortland, and Campaign Grande.



WFS also offers other selection of outdoor furniture in Colorado, including Sling, Wood, Woven and Wrought Iron patio furniture; all guaranteed to be available for the most affordable prices. Also available is the selection of barbecue grills, including built in outdoor grills, cart grills, and their accessories.



The store ensures to offer the highest quality products to its customers that do not require them to buy another furniture for the rest of their lives. “You can buy the highest quality, most elegant, well-built furniture or grills on the market from us”, says the spokesperson, “With WFS, you'll have years of outstanding service, durability, and comfort. That is the greatest bargain of all.”



About Western Fireplace Supply

Since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other fireplace company in Colorado. Visit any of their Colorado fireplace showrooms in Avon, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Ft. Collins or Glenwood Springs to see today's remarkable new fireplace and stove technology for the customers. They also offer the finest outdoor furniture, fire pits, premium barbecue grills, even complete outdoor kitchens to help buyers make the most of Colorado's delightful summer. Everything they sell is of the utmost in quality, from the nation's most respected manufacturers.



To know more, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com



Contact Detail:

Western Outdoor Living

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-1690