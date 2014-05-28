Western Fireplace Supply Offers Elegantly Designed Patio Furniture in Colorado at Most Competitive Prices

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Western Fireplace Supply offers elegantly designed patio furniture in Colorado at the most competitive prices. They also provide a huge range of fire pits and accessories to help create one’s own private outdoor area. Their premium outdoor furniture, barbecue grills, and outdoor kitchens help make the most of enjoying summer in Colorado. Quality in products means everything to Western Fireplace Supply, as they provide products from the nation’s most respected manufacturers.



Now, get the best well-built furniture and grills on the market only at Western Fireplace Supply. Their product quality is so high; customers will only have to buy products once, instead of buying them every year or two. With their years of incomparable service, reliability and comfort, one will easily see how they are set apart from other companies.



A spokesperson from Western Fireplace Supply mentions fireplaces in Colorado Springs, “Our highly trained staff will work closely with you to help you choose exactly the right gas, wood or pellet fireplace or stove for your needs and for your budget. We have helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other fireplace company in Colorado. There are plenty of stores wanting to sell you a fireplace—any fireplace—and hustle you out the door. We are fully licensed with years of experience in the installation of gas products.”



About Western Fireplace Supply

Since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other fireplace store in Colorado Springs or in Colorado. Visit any of their Colorado fireplace showrooms in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Ft. Collins to see today's remarkable new fireplace and stove technology. They also offer the finest outdoor furniture, fire pits, premium barbecue grills, even complete outdoor kitchens to help buyers make the most of Colorado's delightful summers. Everything they sell is of the highest quality, and from the nation's most respected manufacturers.



To know more, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com.



Contact Details:

Western Outdoor Living, 1685 Paonia Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Phone: 719-591-1690