Western Horror Movie Filming in Oklahoma This Fall

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Who doesn't like a good ghost story, right? Cameras rolling on a new western horror short film that will be in production this fall at Sipokni West in Reagan Oklahoma and Buzzard Roost Ranch in Dustin Oklahoma. It's called "No Rest For The Wicked", starring Devin Derrick, Katy Stefanic, Adam Gold, Rich Porter & Philip Paz. The screenplay was written by Alex Whitmer & Brenda-Marie Whitehead. The film will be directed by Jason Smolesky from Arizona. The film is set in the old West, two career thieves set out to find a little something for an old friend in exchange for a place to lay low. They target a big landowner and his daughter in hopes they would have lots of cash lying around. What they find is gold and two land deeds. Things turn really bad quickly!



"We have a great talent pool for this film and extras will be needed as we get closer to production time", says casting director Rocky Whitehead. The cast and crew are very excited about this film and can't wait to bring it to life and show it to everyone. To help offset production cost, a fundraiser has been set up on indiegogo that has many great perks including DVD's, producer spots, speaking roles, ect.



Please see the fundraiser link at http://igg.me/at/NRFTW/x/92749. The film will be shown at several film festivals all over the world and if it's successful, the screenplay will be expanded into a full length feature film.



The Official Movie Website is located at http://www.norestforthewickedmovie.com.