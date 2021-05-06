Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WNEB) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- Certain directors of Western New England Bancorp, Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WNEB) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Western New England Bancorp, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Westfield, MA based Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $67.68 million in 2019 to $73.68 million in 2020, and that its Net Income declined from $13.34 million in 2019 to $11.99 million in 2020.



Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WNEB) declined from $9.24 per share on March 12, 2021, to as low as $7.80 per share on April 22, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WNEB), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.