Western New York Crane Company Gets Extra Large Knuckle Boom

Lyons, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Weaver Builders Inc. Crane Service of RochesterCraneServices.com announces acquisition of new equipment for larger building projects. The company now boasts a heavy-weight, 118 ft Knuckle boom Crane truck. This crane is a new addition to their fleet, which includes 80 ft boom and 95 ft boom cranes. The cranes are usually operated by the experienced foreman, Anthony Weaver.



Unlike a standard crane, a knuckle boom crane has a joint in the center which rotates, allowing it to operate like a finger. This allows for greater maneuverability in tight areas, on smaller plots of land, or around trees. Bucket and fork attachments, including man buckets are available, as well as hauling services.



The Rochester crane service company has been providing the expertise and experience of their foreman, Anthony Weaver, along with their multiple truck-mounted cranes, to many varied building projects for more than 20 years. Fully licensed and insured in New York state, Weaver Builders Inc. Crane Service also offers to provide everyone with a building project estimate at no additional cost.



Contact:

Anthony Weaver

315-945-5899

info@rochestercraneservices.com

http://rochestercraneservices.com/