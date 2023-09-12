Western Outdoor Living Showcases Colorado Springs Patio Furniture and Outdoor Furniture Alongside Built in Outdoor Grills, Coloado Springs Barbecue Grills & Fire Pits

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2023 -- The Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs patio furniture store has a wide range of products in addition to patio furniture so that the entire patio space can be envisioned as a holistic outdoor living space. With barbecue grills and outdoor fire pits, the team can help with part of a patio makeover or provide advice and inspiration on anything from a stylish yet functional accent for the patio to an entire outdoor kitchen. Colorado outdoor furniture can be purchased in a range of materials. Woven designs are particularly popular for those who want stylish and comfortable patio furniture that is easy to maintain and clean. Designs often include modular sectionals or chairs which can be arranged in different configurations. This can be convenient if the patio area, porch, or balcony is an unusual shape or if the patio furniture will be rearranged depending on how many people are in the backyard. Colorado Springs patio furniture from Western Outdoor Living includes rustic and traditional styles as well as chic and contemporary designs. The woven patio furniture is of high quality, with either maintenance-free resin or aluminum frames. With Colorado Springs and the surrounding towns being at a high altitude, the high ultra-violet light resistance of the fibers is a bonus. The dyed wicker used is polyethylene-based and extruded. Durable and yet supple, the fibers are weatherproof and hard-wearing, another important consideration through Colorado's varied seasons. Thinner types of wicker are sometimes used in patio furniture manufacturing, however, the wicker preferred by Western Outdoor Living is thicker, with more texture. This attention to detail results in a premium product that is less likely to tear and split, being better able to be put under tension without warping. 100% hand woven, the weaving is consistently compact, with two important benefits. Firstly, exposed areas of the patio furniture frame are not exposed through holes created by loose weaving and fibers that are not densely packed, this improves the overall appearance of the chairs or table. Secondly, the integrity is stronger when tightly packed, which means that the furniture can retain its shape and strength through time without sagging after prolonged use. The water-resistant qualities of resin also negate the need to worry about mold, mildew, oxidation, and rust. Maintenance depends on how the patio furniture is used and the conditions it is in, the cushions can be replaced or re-covered if they are damaged. For a general clean, either a soapy cloth or a rinse with a hosepipe is the minimal care required to keep it looking pristine, there is no need to apply sealants. If the patio furniture is being stored indoors over the winter months, there is no need to worry about the temperature of the storage space as would be the case if the patio furniture was wood for instance. If the outdoor furniture is being moved for storage over the colder months then looking for a patio furniture set where the chairs can be stacked may help when assessing if a space is big enough to keep the set away until the spring weather arrives. Rockers and swivel patio chairs are often difficult or impossible to stack.



Colorado outdoor fireplaces and Fire pits in Colorado Springs add an exciting focal point to the backyard, a modern twist on the familiar campfire setting. Patio furniture is available in a variety of materials, designs, and budgets, with looks ranging from traditional to contemporary, all of the highest quality, designed to be durable and withstand the fickle Colorado climate.



To find solutions for all the patio upgrades in one place, patio furniture, fire pits, and barbecue grills can be browsed online or at the Colorado Springs showroom.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the



latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside Colorado outdoor fireplaces, outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor patio furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought.



