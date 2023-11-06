Western Outdoor Living Showcases Colorado Springs Patio Furniture and Woven Outdoor Patio Furniture Alongside Colorado Springs Barbecue Grills & Fire Pits

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2023 -- Updating Colorado outdoor furniture and patio furniture may seem like a popular springtime project, however, with the fickle Colorado climate, the middle of winter can also have some lovely days that are perfect for outdoor entertaining or relaxing in the sunshine. With the styles of patio furniture being so varied, ranging from sleek and modern to rustic and traditional, today's designs fit just as well in a sunroom or a conservatory, a porch, or a balcony. The Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs patio furniture store showcases choices for almost any unique space, with different materials, configurations, colors, weights, and price points. Finding the perfect patio set may seem a daunting task although there are a few expectations that most homebuyers have high on their list. First of all is value for money, when investing in new furniture there is an expectation that it will be durable and will remain functional and attractive over a number of years. This leads homeowners to look for a patio furniture set that is high quality and has been manufactured or crafted from the best materials. Woven patio furniture is a popular choice for traditional patios and is also a good candidate for a patio, porch, or balcony which is a less conventional space, perhaps being long and narrow, or perhaps forming a 'L' shape. The reason woven patio furniture is particularly suited to those types of spaces is that it is often modular in design, where pieces can be aligned in varying configurations. Woven Colorado Springs patio furniture from Western Outdoor Living is made out of either maintenance-free resin or aluminum. A representative from Western Outdoor Living states: "The woven furniture that we sell is made from only the highest quality man-made fibers. Soft to the touch, this remarkable material has many benefits including high suppleness, tear resistance, and high ultraviolet light resistance. The polyethylene-based, extruded wicker is also completely weatherproof, insensitive to differences in temperature, and extremely hard-wearing. Our woven furniture uses a more textured, thicker type of wicker than other manufacturers. Although this wicker is more difficult to weave, it is stronger, and more resistant to tension, tearing, and splitting. It also wears better and gives a more natural feel. This woven furniture is 100% hand woven, making each item as individual as the person who wove it ".



Woven patio furniture has many other advantages including being able to be kept outside year-round, although the deep cushions that make woven patio furniture so luxurious and comfortable can usually be detached easily, meaning they can be removed and stored undercover temporarily during showers or storms. This means that after a rain or snow shower, the cushions can be replaced and the patio furniture can be used again immediately without having to wait for it to dry out. If the patio set is made up of smaller modular pieces of furniture, they are also more likely to be lightweight and easier to move either undercover or into storage. Woven patio furniture sets made from man-made fibers, like the models showcased by Western Outdoor Living, are resistant to pests and insects, as they are attracted to natural fibers. In addition, they are low-maintenance and do not require the sealants or varnishes that some other materials may require to remain in good condition. Woven patio furniture that is tightly woven has two main advantages, the underlying frame is not exposed in gaps, so the aesthetic charm of the furniture is maximized, and then over time, as the furniture is used many times, it is less likely to sag and change shape, so considering features that are appealing in the longer-term as well as the overall impression the new furniture presents can be worthwhile.



The expert team at Western Outdoor Living is able to advise which type or configuration of patio furniture may be the best fit for a unique space in a Colorado patio or home. A visit to the showroom in Colorado Springs or a browse of the website are good places to start when looking for inspiration to kick off a patio makeover project or when buying a new home and setting up a dream patio area from scratch.



Colorado outdoor fireplaces and Fire pits in Colorado Springs add an exciting focal point to the backyard, a modern twist on the familiar campfire setting. Patio furniture is available in a variety of materials, designs, and budgets, with looks ranging from traditional to contemporary, all of the highest quality, designed to be durable and withstand the fickle Colorado climate.



To find solutions for all the patio upgrades in one place, patio furniture, fire pits, and barbecue grills can be browsed online or at the Colorado Springs showroom.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



About Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs

Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside Colorado outdoor fireplaces, outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/



Contact Details: Colorado Springs outdoor furniture and Colorado Springs built in outdoor grill showroom: 1685 Paonia Street Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Telephone: 719-591-1690

Email: info@westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com