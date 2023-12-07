Western Outdoor Living Showcases Colorado Springs Patio Furniture and Wrought Iron Outdoor Patio Furniture Alongside Colorado Springs Barbecue Grills & Fire Pits

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2023 -- The Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs patio furniture store stocks a variety of patio furniture and patio accessories including high-quality durable products that can withstand the challenges of the changeable Colorado climate. With plenty of sunshine throughout the year and large, often rapid, changes in temperature, some materials are better suited than others. One of the first considerations is if the patio furniture will be outdoors year-round. The logistics of moving furniture indoors over the winter include not only being able to physically shift the furniture, which may be challenging but also having a place to store it. Some patio furniture designs may be collapsable or stackable, which could be a benefit when space is limited.



Colorado Springs patio furniture can be placed in other areas outside of the patio area, with porches, balconies, sunrooms, and decks all well suited to be customized as an outdoor living space. Outdoor kitchens are popular with homeowners who like to entertain outdoors frequently and act as an investment in the property as the addition of an outdoor kitchen may increase the value of the property. Built-in outdoor grills are often the key appliance in a Colorado outdoor kitchen, and Western Outdoor Living showcases Fire Magic built-in grills with products from the Echelon, Aurora, and Legacy product lines. The installation of a built-in grill in the backyard does not require a large area, with careful planning of the grill and surrounding areas often maximizing the functionality of a relatively small space. When a portable grill is being used, there are requirements for being able to maneuver the grill into place, whereas a built-in grill can remain in-situ as well as being surrounded by storage cupboards and work surfaces to prepare and plate up dishes. Digital thermometers on the grill allow for precision cooking with the superior design elements on the grills ensuring a consistent cooking experience week after week. Water-resistant designs help keep rainwater and snow out of the grill and the materials used are durable and long-lasting, with stainless steel construction being both functional and aesthetically pleasing.



Colorado outdoor furniture enhances the outdoor living space, and can either mirror the interior design style of the home or be a complete contrast. For homeowners embracing a sleek and minimalist look indoors, the garden and patio area can be a retreat where the style is deliberately more traditional and rustic. One of the most iconic traditional patio looks can be recreated with wrought iron patio furniture, a popular choice for many reasons including its durability, low-maintenance requirements, and the sturdiness of the furniture. It is heavier than some other patio furniture materials and therefore less likely to be blown over in a windy area. Cushions can be added to the wrought iron chairs to brighten up the appearance, and these can be swapped out relatively inexpensively to create a new ambiance as the seasons or the landscaping changes. Cushions also help moderate the temperature of the wrought iron furniture, which can feel particularly cold in the winter and may be too hot to be comfortable in the summer. If the furniture gets sandy or dusty, a quick wipe with a damp cloth is all that is needed. If the wrought iron is scratched or damaged, it should be treated with touch-up paint to restore the protective finish and avoid potential corrosion issues. Wrought iron with its state-of-the-art powder coat finish is able to withstand the fluctuations in the Colorado climate year-round.



Colorado outdoor fireplaces and Fire pits in Colorado Springs add an exciting focal point to the backyard, a modern twist on the familiar campfire setting. Patio furniture is available in a variety of materials, designs, and budgets, with looks ranging from traditional to contemporary, all of the highest quality, designed to be durable and withstand the fickle Colorado climate.



Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside Colorado outdoor fireplaces, outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor patio furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/



