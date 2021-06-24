Western Procurement Markets Cause APAC Firms to Step Up to the Climate Crisis

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2021 -- As the APAC procurement market has evolved, there has been a paradigm shift towards the significance of corporate renewable procurement practices. This has been exemplified by businesses' broad commitment to 100% renewables and promises in relation to a long-term strategy to significantly reduce carbon emissions across the region. More than 40% of the RE100 members (the worldwide corporate effort made up of firms that have pledged to use 100% renewable power) are now based in Asia-Pacific. This overall change in approach to procurement in the Asia Pacific region is likely to attract a wealth of conscientious professionals who are keen to be part of organisations that are committed to tackling the climate crisis from the bottom up.



DSJ Global produces permanent, temporary, and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a variety of prestigious companies across the logistics and supply chain sector, ranging from procurement careers to technical operations jobs. Since its founding in 2008, DSJ Global has expanded into a global network of one million practitioners in over 60 countries. Through the execution of a recruitment beyond borders approach to sourcing talent, DSJ Global's consultants provide both clients and candidates with extensive options, ensuring that they find the perfect fit for every individual and organisation. DSJ Global specialises in headhunting diligent professionals from across the industry and placing them in positions all over the world. As part of the globally acclaimed Phaidon International Group, the firm is also the chosen supply chain recruitment agency for hundreds of global enterprises. A combination of tailored, specialised recruiting strategies and the extensive localised knowledge of the DSJ Global consultants is what garners long-lasting, effective results every time. Get in touch with DSJ Global today and find out how you can define your next career move or source best-in-class talent for your company.



Across the Asia Pacific region, there are many opportunities for rapid growth and development, with positions available for immediate start. The consultants at DSJ Global are professionals in their fields and have a wealth of local expertise that is reinforced by their global outlook in these specific markets and industries. Roles currently available through DSJ Global include, Operational Excellence Lead, Purchasing Leader, Head of Production, Maintenance Facilities Manager, Clinical Trial Supply Chain Manager, Head of Advanced Engineering, Continuous Improvement Manager, Senior Project Manager Operations, and Head of Technical Department, to name just a few.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global HK

DSJ Global HK is redefining how hiring is handled in the logistics and supply chain space, streamlining and simplifying essential processes. The firm has extensive regional reach and is part of an international network via the Phaidon International group.