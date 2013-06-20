Western State Design Supports Veterans by Donating to Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund Through Sales of Coin-Op Laundry Equipment

Hayward, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Western State Design, headquartered in Hayward California, has pledged to donate one dollar per pound of rated capacity for all Dexter Laundry coin-op washers and dryers purchased from the company through the end of the year. These donations will be given to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund in honor of the sacrifice made by United States armed veterans.



The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF) is a leader in supporting the men and women of the Armed Forces and their families. Begun in 2000 and established as an independent not-for-profit organization in 2003, the Fund has provided close to $150 million in support for the families of military personnel lost in service to our nation, and for severely wounded military personnel and veterans. These efforts are funded entirely with donations from the public, and hundreds of thousands of individuals have contributed to the Fund. 100% of donations go directly to the Fund’s programs.



“We are very supportive of our veterans who have sacrificed so much in service to our nation. This campaign will commence at the Clean Show which is an industry worldwide exhibition from June 19th to June 22nd in New Orleans LA. The campaign will run through December 31, 2013,” said Dennis W. Mack, president of Western State Design. “This year, we have decided to support Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund and we are pleased to learn that their most recent effort is a new treatment center for traumatic brain injuries which have affected all veterans suffering injuries.”



Tom Marks, Executive Vice President of Western State Design also stated, “Dexter Laundry equipment is made in the USA and we feel it is an honor to support our veterans through this campaign.”



Additionally, the company announced that coin-op laundry owners could donate directly to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Online donations can be sent in at www.fallenheroesfund.org/donate.aspx or mailed in to: Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, Attn: CONTRIBUTIONS, One Intrepid Square, W 46th Street & 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10036



