Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Westinghouse Electric Company, LLC - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

Westinghouse Electric Company, LLC - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides a comprehensive insight into the companys history, corporate strategy, business structure and operations. The report contains a detailed SWOT analysis, information on the companys key employees, key competitors and major products and services.



This up-to-the-minute company report will help you to formulate strategies to drive your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better.



Scope



- Business description A detailed description of the companys operations and business divisions.

- Corporate strategy summarization of the companys business strategy.

- SWOT analysis A detailed analysis of the companys strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

- Company history Progression of key events associated with the company.

- Major products and services A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

- Key competitors A list of key competitors to the company.

- Key employees A list of the key executives of the company.

- Executive biographies A brief summary of the executives employment history.

- Key operational heads A list of personnel heading key departments/functions.

- Important locations and subsidiaries A list of key locations and subsidiaries of the company, including contact details.



Highlights



Westinghouse Electric Company, LLC (Westinghouse) is one of the leading nuclear energy companies. The company supplies nuclear plant products, technologies, plant design and related services to utilities and industrial customers operating in the commercial nuclear electric power industry. Westinghouse classifies its business into four segments, namely, Nuclear Automation, Nuclear Fuel, Nuclear Power Plants and Nuclear Services. Advanced instrumentation and control solutions are provided through its Nuclear Automation product line. Fuel related products and services are provided through Nuclear Fuel product line.



Westinghouse Electric Company, LLC Key Recent Developments



Mar 11, 2014: Westinghouse Awarded BWR Reactor Core Safety Systems Contract at TVO

Mar 04, 2014: Westinghouse Signs Agreement with Technical University of Sofia

Mar 03, 2014: Westinghouse Completes Passive Safety Upgrade at Slovenias Krko Nuclear Power Plant

Feb 28, 2014: China Environment Ministry sanctions two new AP1000 nuclear reactors at Haiyang

Feb 18, 2014: Virtual Environment for Reactor Applications Core Simulator (VERA-CS)



Reasons to Buy



- Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research purposes. Key elements such as SWOT analysis and corporate strategy are incorporated in the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.

- Identify potential customers and suppliers with this reports analysis of the companys business structure, operations, major products and services and business strategy.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure and strategies with detailed SWOT analysis. In this, the companys core strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats are analyzed, providing you with an up to date objective view of the company.

- Examine potential investment and acquisition targets with this reports detailed insight into the companys strategic, business and operational performance.



Note: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.



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