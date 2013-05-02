Westminster Christian School Announces Details on Summer Program

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Westminster Christian School, a private Miami Christian school located in Palmetto Bay, has announced further details concerning its esteemed 2013 summer program. The comprehensive program includes a variety of events and activities that pertain to children of all grade levels, ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade.



According to a statement on the school’s official website, the program is designed to be entertaining and educational with options that include physical activities, learning exercises, and academic booster courses. The summer program runs through June 3 to August 2, with individual components ranging in their availability.



Among its diverse offerings are sports such as football, basketball, volleyball, indoor soccer, and swimming; field trips; half-day and full-day options at the school’s “FUN Camp”; hands-on math and reading activities; art and science camp.



Those interested in the program can visit a dedicated section on the school’s website, WCSMiami.org and are encouraged to call 786.464.8555. Each component of the summer program has its own sub-page that provides further details, including pricing, course schedules, bios on the respective instructors, and more.



About Westminster Christian School

Westminster Christian School is a private academic institution founded in 1961 and located on 6855 SW 152 Street. It serves a total of 1,019 students spanning grades Pre-K through 12. The school’s mission statement emphasizes a Reformed Christian education, academic excellence, and preparation for post-secondary education.