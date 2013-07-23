Westminster Christian School Opens New Elementary School Building Design of Classrooms and Learning Areas Influenced by "the Third Teacher" Philosophy

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Westminster Christian Elementary School (WCS) students in Palmetto Bay will be walking into a brand new building when they start school on Monday, August 12. The construction of the 49,000 square-foot facility was completed in one year, and will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and building tours on Friday, August 9, at 5 p.m., at 15000 SW 67 Avenue.



The new elementary school building replaces several smaller buildings that were originally purchased more than 50 years ago. The new two-story building will house 23 classrooms, a 2,000 square foot community center, outdoor learning areas, and two multi-purpose, modern-day media/resource centers known as Learning Commons.



"The new building is influenced by the 'Third Teacher' philosophy, as we look to best prepare students for today's realities and for tomorrow's challenges," said Jenn Thompson, WCS Preschool/Elementary School Principal. "We want to instill a love of learning and ways for students to experience it. Students develop a love for learning through collaboration, community, creativity and clear communication. The buildings and furnishings allow us to do that."



The spaces and furnishings were designed to be flexible and to accommodate the differing learning styles of students. Desks have been replaced with puzzle tables on casters that can connect or be separated, as needed. Teachers’ desks have also been replaced by mobile units on wheels. The classrooms have sliding glass doors that open directly onto the Learning Commons. The Learning Commons will be a gathering place for groups large and small, and contain such standards as library books, computer stations, tablet technology, performance stages, and feature multiple seating areas with couches and beanbags.



About WCS Elementary School

The WCS Elementary School serves approximately 350 students from PK3 through Grade 5. There will be three classrooms per grade, with approximately 15 to 22 children per classroom. The new building will not increase enrollment at the school, but better serve the needs and educational goals of Westminster students. Westminster Christian School was founded in 1961 and provides a college-preparatory education to the children of Christian families in grades PK3 through Grade 12.