Westminster Christian School Students Announced as State Fair Winners

The school was represented at the 58th Annual State of Florida Science and Engineering Fair by five students -- Clint Chilson, Ashley Diaz, Tiana Fernandez, Gabrielle Argimon, and Christian Goodin – all of whom received some form of recognition for their contribution. Westminster’s official website has listed the students and their respective awards as follows:



“Freshman Tiana Fernandez placed 6th in the Environmental Sciences category and earned a $200 award from the Association for Food Protection.



Sophomore Clint Chilson placed fifth in the Physics division and earned a $75 Naval Award.



Freshman Ashley Diaz won fourth place in the Psychology and Behavioral Science division.



Sophomore Christian Goodin placed third in the Chemistry category.



Sophomore Gabrielle Argimon placed third in the Cellular and Molecular Biology division.”



Notably, fewer than half of the 890 students who attend each year win in any category, which denotes that Westminster Christian School received a disproportionate amount of awards for its size. The participating students had the opportunity to meet and converse with Florida Governor Rick Scott, as well as with previous winners. Among the topics of discussion were the opportunities available to them for college enrollment and research fellowships.



The school’s performance is a reflection of its rigorous academic standards. Its mission statement explicitly emphasizes a Reformed Christian education, academic excellence, and preparation for post-secondary education. A significant proportion of its student body performs favorably in Advanced Placement Programs and the SATs, and alumni regularly continue their post-secondary education in prestigious universities.



About Westminster Christian School

Westminster Christian School is a private academic institution founded in 1961 and located on 6855 SW 152 Street. It serves a total of 1,019 students spanning grades Pre-K through 12.