Westminster Christian School Teachers and Staff Honored for Their Years of Service

Palmetto Bay, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Westminster Christian School, a private Miami Private High School located in Palmetto Bay, recognized several of its teachers and staff members during an end-of-year assembly. The event was announced on the school’s official website at WCSMiami.org/News.



Among those honored, and their respective years of service, were the following:



5 Years of Service: Carolyn Behrens, Sharon Carper, Matt Dubocq, Elena Fernandez, Becky Guilford, Edgar Jimenez, Lina Parker, Danielle Rivero, Ethel Ricardo, Virginia Rivera, Susan Zuccaro



10 Years of Service: Maggie Wennin



15 Years of Service: Joel Davis, Jane Kerestes, Joy Levi-Nolander



20 Years of Service: Patty Winters, Lynne Meyer, Lyle Green



20 Years of Service and Retiring: Claudia Springer



25 Years of Service: David Bouwsma, Myrna Lopez, Beverley Murdock, Dennis Williams



Westminster Christian School’s staff is well-known for their dedication to both the student body and the wider community. The school’s notably high academic and ethical standards have meant that many of its teachers are among the most qualified and established in the area.



The prominent event was preceded only a few weeks before by an “Underclassmen Awards Ceremony,” which recognized fifty students from grades 9 through 10 for a wide variety of academic achievements, including English, Math, Visual Arts, and other subjects. The school issued a congratulatory post, complete with a full list of awardees, on the news section of its website.



These various ceremonies signify the successful application of Westminster’s founding principles, which explicitly emphasize a Reformed Christian education, academic excellence, and preparation for post-secondary education. Subsequently, a significant proportion of its student body performs favorably in Advanced Placement Programs and the SATs, and many of its alumni have continued their post-secondary education in prestigious universities.



Westminster Christian School is a private academic institution founded in 1961 and located on 6855 SW 152 Street. It serves a total of 1,019 students spanning grades Pre-K through 12. The school’s mission statement emphasizes a Reformed Christian education, academic excellence, and preparation for post-secondary education. Subsequently, a significant proportion of its student body performs favorably in Advanced Placement Programs and the SATs.