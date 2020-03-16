Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE: WBK) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on March 30, 2020

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on March 30, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE: WBK over alleged securities laws violations by Westpac Banking.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE: WBK) common shares between November 11, 2015 and November 19, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 11, 2015 and November 19, 2019, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that contrary to Australian law, the Company failed to report over 19.5 million international funds transfer instructions to AUSTRAC, Australia's anti money-laundering and terrorism financing regulator, that the Company did not appropriately monitor and assess the ongoing money laundering and terrorism financing risks associated with movement of money into and out of Australia, that the Company did not pass on requisite information about the source of funds to other banks in the transfer chain, that despite being aware of the heightened risks, the Company did not carry out appropriate due diligence on transactions in South East Asia and the Philippines that had known financial indicators relating to child exploitation risks, that the Company's AML/CTF Program was inadequate to identify, mitigate and manage money laundering and terrorism financing risks, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



