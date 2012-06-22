WestPalmDUILawyers.com Brings Hope to People Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- Most people who are charged with DUI have never been in legal trouble before. Faced alone, a drunk driving charge can be an upsetting and intimidating experience.



There are two main types of DUI arrest case: a civil case regarding an administrative action, and license supervision, and a criminal case that results in penalties including jail-time, fines, and probation upon conviction. Individual circumstances and a record of prior similar cases will impact the penalties. First time offenders could be sent to jail for up to twelve months, and will serve a mandatory minimum of 6 months probation. In addition they will receive a fine of between $500 and $1,000.



WestPalmDUIlawyers.com is one website that residents of South East Florida turn to when they arrested on suspicion of DUI. The site is easy to navigate and contains a plethora of valuable editorial content about the law relating to DUI cases.



The home page informs readers why it is vital to obtain legal advice from a West Palm DUI lawyer if they were arrested at a checkpoint: “The Florida Supreme Court set up very strict written guidelines on the proper procedures to be used at DUI checkpoints. Some West Palm Beach police officers are not well versed in the guidelines, and sometimes mistakes are made.”



A menu bar towards the top of the home page splits the site content into logical categories. The DUI Overview section is further broken down into several sub-categories, including Boating Under the Influence, Controlled substance DUI and DUI Refusal.



The site contains a video explaining more about the legal firm, an FAQ section and an active blog. Visitors who want to learn more about the West Palm DUI lawyers at the firm should select Attorney Profiles from the main menu bar.



Site visitors can receive live online support through a live chat facility or click on the Direct Connect button and a legal representative will call them back free of charge.



Visitors can read some of the legal team’s success stories and a free e-book entitled ‘How To Beat a DUI in FLA’ is available for download from the home page. Social media fans can follow the firm on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube and the site features the latest tweets from founder John Musca.



About WestPalmDUILawyers.com

WestPalmDUILawyers.com is owned by Musca Law, a Top-Rated DUI Defense law firm in Palm County that is dedicated to defending the rights and interests of individuals who have been arrested and charged with driving under the influence in West Palm Beach and the surrounding Palm Beach County areas.



For more information, please visit: http://www.westpalmduilawyers.com