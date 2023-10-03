WestRock, Ball Corporation, Aptar Group, & NatureWorks Recognized as Leaders in "Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2023 -- MarketsandMarkets unveiled 360 Quadrant for the "Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies," classifying industry players WestRock, Ball Corporation, Aptar Group, and NatureWorks into distinct categories that reflect their exceptional contributions to the sustainable packaging domain.



These four companies have solidified their positions in the sustainable packaging quadrant through their substantial contributions to the field. Their relentless efforts and commitment to improving their product offerings, fostering innovation, and expanding their market influence have earned them a place in this prestigious quadrant. Their track record of innovation and dedication to environmental goals have positioned them as leaders in the sustainable packaging landscape.



The Sustainable Packaging Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for sustainable packaging. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrants evaluated over 80 companies of which the Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



The 360 Quadrant efficiently maps the Sustainable Packaging companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, channels of demand, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Packaging quadrant. While the top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Material (paper & paperboard, plastic, metal, glass), Process (recycled, reusable, degradable), Function (active, molded pulp, alternate fiber), Application (food & beverage, healthcare, personal care, others), Layer (primary, secondary, tertiary), Sustainable Initiatives, and Incorporation of PCR content.



WestRock, Ball Corporation, Aptar Group, and NatureWorks – The Leaders Explained



WestRock Secures a Position as a Market Leader Among the "Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant.



WestRock, one of the leading providers of sustainable paper and packaging solutions has been recognized as the "Market Leader" in the " Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant owing to its robust product portfolio and wide geographical presence. The company holds a strong position in sustainable and fiber-based packaging solutions and has a wide portfolio of packaging solutions which include corrugated solutions, consumer packaging solutions, machinery solutions, and paper solutions.



The company specializes in corrugated packaging and serves different markets, including beauty & personal care, beverage, commercial printing, e-commerce, food, food service, and healthcare. Its paper solutions include containerboard, kraft paper, paperboard, and pulp. The kraft papers offered by WestRock are both bleached and kraft grades. By 2025, the company aims to make 100% of its products to be recyclable, compostable, or reusable.



In its Sustainability Report 2022, the company highlighted its new innovations to replace plastic with fiber-based materials and develop alternative packaging solutions using technologies such as Enshield, CanCollar and BoxSizer. Recently, in June 2023, WestRock was ranked first in the Packaging and Containers industry category by Fortune Magazine on its 69th annual Fortune 500 ranking list. The company currently places #183 on the overall list, up 9 points from the 2022 Fortune Ranking.



WestRock 's recognition as a market leader among the "Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" highlights its current leadership in sustainable paper and packaging solutions. With a global presence and diverse product portfolio, they are well-positioned for future growth and continued innovation. Its commitment to making all products recyclable, compostable, or reusable by 2025 demonstrates the company's forward-looking approach to environmental responsibility. As they continue to develop and implement cutting-edge solutions, WestRock is poised to shape the future of sustainable packaging.



Ball Corporation Recognized as a Contender in " Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant



Ball Corporation is a notable company with a significant role in the sustainable industry. Owing to its expertise in packaging, the company was recognized among the contenders in the quadrant for Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant. The company has a strong portfolio of aluminum packaging. It has a collaboration with its beverage customers through which it is able to recycle and reuse and create a circular economy. It introduced its Ball Aluminum Cup which is 100% recyclable and is designed to keep everything a little cooler. The company's aerosol packaging is designed for single-use recyclable and refillable packaging options in the personal care, household, and beverage categories.



Ball Corp. is focused on incorporating new ways to further reduce the weight of its products, in order to decrease its aluminum needs and to lower its carbon footprint for packaging. In line with this strategy, in 2021, Ball Corp. launched a new global portfolio of STARcans which has new standards for weight optimization such that it reduces the weight by 3% to 8%. The company further announced a new commitment to use lightweight STARcan designs in 80% of its global beverage can production by 2030. Additionally, In 2022, 59% of global aerosol can production by the company was made with its lightweight ReAl, which exceeded its goal of 50% global aerosol can production by 2030.



This recognition by 360 Quadrants recognizes not only the company's substantial market presence but also its well-established brand and an array of tailored products and services designed to meet diverse customer requirements. Although Ball Corp. may not offer an exhaustive range of offerings compared to market leaders, its undeniable impact and contributions within the sustainable packaging sector are evident. Ball Corporation's position as a contender not only acknowledges its present contributions but also anticipates its potential to further drive innovation in the sustainable packaging sector. In an era where sustainability is of paramount importance, Ball Corporation stands as a promising company poised to continue leading the way in sustainable packaging.



Aptar Group Recognized as an Innovator in " Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant



Aptar Group, one of the leaders in sustainable packaging solutions, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to reducing environmental impact through innovative materials and design solutions. Its approach aligns seamlessly with the growing global demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging alternatives. Its inclusion in the "Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" reflects its pioneering role in the sustainable packaging industry, where its innovative innovations have established it as one of the leaders, leaving a substantial mark on the sustainable packaging landscape.



Aptar's innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food, and beverage. The company offers a wide range of innovative



dispensing packaging solutions in the personal care and home care industries. It offers active packaging solutions that are designed to protect sensitive products, extend shelf life, and enhance stability. The company's Bonded Aluminum to Plastic (BAP) technology is a versatile all-in-one foil-to-closure solution that provides robust sealing through its proprietary induction sealing system. In terms of food packaging, the company offers a range of absorbent packaging trays, pads, and pouches for retail and food service, combined with proprietary semi-automatic and automatic slicing equipment and tray sealers to increase in-plant efficiency.



In the year 2022, Aptar's SimpliCycle recyclable valve won the WorldStar Global Packaging award, and the Institute of Packaging Professionals awarded Aptar four AmeriStar awards, three in the sustainability category and one in the cosmetics category. Aptar was also awarded for its partnership with Dermalogica, a beauty and skincare brand, on the entirely recyclable mono-material pump, 'Future,' and FusionPKG was honored for its Repeat Refillable Airless package.



Aptar, as an innovator, offers a robust product portfolio that pushes the industry forward with forward-looking strategies. Although its current market share may be smaller than that of market leaders, Aptar has the potential to ascend and become a notable player, driven by its innovative spirit and commitment to excellence. The company continues to inspire the industry through its innovative approach to sustainable packaging excellence, establishing new benchmarks for the future.



NatureWorks Gained Recognition as an Emerging Company in the " Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant.



NatureWorks holds a significant role in the global sustainable packaging industry. Being one of the leading biopolymer manufacturers, the company has been making waves in the global packaging industry with its innovative and eco-friendly solutions. The company's commitment to sustainability and dedication to reducing the environmental impact of packaging materials have earned it a prominent place. Its substantial expertise has earned it recognition as an Emerging Leader among the "Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023."



The company offers food and beverage packaging based on its unique Ingeo polymers. The Ingeo materials are made by turning the greenhouse gases into a portfolio of polylactic acid (PLA) performance materials called Ingeo. The material is used in packaging systems like form-fill-seal yogurt containers or coffee capsules. The products offered by the company are used in various food packaging and card applications. The food packaging solutions include dairy & dessert, coffee capsules, dry foods, infusion, produce, deli containers, bakery, meat trays, tamper bands, etc. Its product Ingeo offers versatility due to which fiber, film, and rigid parts can be integrated into packaging systems.



NatureWorks, with a dedicated focus, offers specialized expertise, precise support, adaptable terms, and competitive pricing in the sustainable packaging sector. While the company may have certain limitations, it stands as the preferred choice for specific use cases due to its strategic approach to expanding sales initiatives and broadening its client base. NatureWorks' commitment to addressing specialized requirements and its ongoing growth aligns well with industry dynamics.



As global market dynamics continue to evolve, WestRock, Ball Corporation, Aptar Group, and NatureWorks remain at the forefront of innovation, setting benchmarks for excellence in the sustainable packaging landscape. Its inclusion in the "Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant reaffirms the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to a dynamic and ever-changing market.



