Westwood Introductions International's Matchmaker Nicole Westwood Has Now Matched over 200 Couples for Marriage!

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Matchmaker Nicole Westwood of Westwood Introductions International today has received a momentous achievement, 200 couples to meet through her luxury matchmaking service. The two hundred couple is Claire and Brett Robertson of New York City, NY. You can see their personal review and story on Westwood Introduction's international along with over many other highly positive reviews of the matchmaker.



Claire,30, is a flight attendant who original hails from Kansas City, Missouri and Brett,41, is a corporate lawyer who is originally from Los Angeles. They met two years ago through Nicole's service and got married in New York City this past weekend



"Finding people love is the best thing in the world for me, I really love what I do, it really is the best job in the world knowing that I am making so many people happy"



About Matchmaker Nicole Westwood

Nicole Westwood, 29, has been a matchmaker for over 5 years, in that time she has dealt with clients all over the United States as well as all over the world. Nicole is currently one of the youngest matchmakers in the United States and has garnered many positive reviews from her many happy clients. Just a handful of these reviews can be viewed at her site at Westwood Introductions International.



