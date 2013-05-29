Westwood Personal Training Facility Unique Training Group Launches Innovative Weight Loss Program

Westwood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Unique Training Group, a business that offers personal training services, has just announced the launch of a creative weight loss program that will allow people to earn money while shedding extra pounds. The “First Annual New Jersey Earn While You Lose Program” gives participants 28 days to lose 4 percent of their body weight. Anybody who meets their goal will split a pot of money, which may grow in size up to $20,000 by the time registration has ended. To enter the contest at the Westwood personal training facility, people simply need to sign up and pay a small fee.



The innovative program is the brainchild of Jason Davignon, the founder and creator of Unique Training Group. As a recently honorably discharged member of the United States Marine Corps and full-time TRX Certified trainer, Jason is devoted to helping everyone who comes into his Paramus personal training facility to improve not only their appearance but also their health.



As a veteran, Jason is also passionate about helping members of the military; for example, all veterans and their spouses train for free at Unique Training Group, and Jason will donate a percentage of the money raised through the “Earn While You Lose Program” to the American Widow Project and Wounded Warrior Project organizations. The owner of the Montvale personal training facility is also an NPTI Top Graduate in Personal Training and Nutrition, and a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor.



Since the day he opened his Emerson personal training facility, Jason has dedicated his life to helping others become more fit. In an article on his website, he said he became inspired to be in the fitness industry because he knows what it feels like to be overweight and unhealthy.



“I was 210 lbs in 8th grade with a 42 inch waist,” Jason wrote, adding that he was unable to play football in his hometown because he was over the weight limit.



“I also know how amazing it is to be fit and confident about the way you look and feel. It’s my passion in life to get every person who sits in front of me that same feeling I experience every day, knowing where I came from.”



Jason’s ability to empathize with his clients, along with his Marine Corps training, knowledge of the human body and continual positive reinforcement makes him an ideal person to help others achieve their goals of weight loss and fitness.



About Unique Training Group

Unique Training Group offers valuable personal training services with a personality. The veteran-owned company is made up of family, friends, and coaches - but most importantly, they deliver results. Client can work out with a variety of systems and equipment, including TRX, Battle Ropes, Kettle Bells, Bosu’s and more. For more information, please visit http://uniquetraininggroup.com