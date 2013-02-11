WeSync App Gives Relationships Definition by Setting Rewards and Noting Meaningful Moments

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- iKoan recently began offering the WeSync app for iPhone. The app allows couples to keep track of and share their meaningful moments, with the added feature of setting up rewards, or what the WeSync app refers to as "brownie points", as a result of how he/she feels about what the other person says or does. The app also allows partners to share moods.



Giovanni Dienstmann, CEO of WeSync says, "The app helps to improve the relationship in a fun and engaging way, and make definitions of what each other needs. With Valentine's Day coming up this week we think lots of couples will be excited by the WeSync App. It helps partners know each other and themselves better."



WeSync already holds a place in the Top 50 lifestyle apps in Brazil, and a Top 100 spot in four other countries. It has been a known factor in relationship counseling that partners often seek different forms of affirmation, some prefer verbal over touch, or vice-versa. WeSync helps overcome private barriers to build relationship definition, and form a relationship contract both partners enjoy.



Website: www.wesyncapp.com

Email: info@wesyncapp.com

Twitter: @WeSyncApp