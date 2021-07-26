Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Wet Electric Shavers Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Wet Electric Shavers Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Procter & Gamble (United States), Braun (De'Longhi) (Italy), Panasonic (Japan), Philips (Netherlands), Spectrum Brands (United States), Wahl Clipper (United States), Havells (India), Syska (India), Vivitar (United States), Andis Company (United States)



Note: The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.



The report is a significant source of information for investors, shareholders, industry planners, established and existing market players who are striving to improve their footprint in the current Wet Electric Shavers market landscape.



What is Wet Electric Shavers?

A wet shaver facilitates the use of gel or shaving cream to trim the beard. The gel or cream is mainly used to lubricate and protect the skin. Using a wet shaver reduces the likelihood of skin irritation, razor bumps, and razor burn. Wet shaving exfoliates skin and gives a closer shave. All these factors make a wet shaver an ideal choice for men with sensitive skin. This type of electric shaver is either battery-powered or is connected to the mains power supply using a cord. The market for grooming products for men has grown at a fast pace owing to increased spending of consumers and the rise of supermarkets and e-commerce businesses. The market is further driven due to rising concerns among millennials regarding physical appearance. The Asia Pacific is the largest market for personal care products. Europe and the United States are the major distributors of personal care active ingredients.

In July 2019, Panasonic launched its â€œbest and fastestâ€ electric shavers to date to the Australian market. The ES-LV6Q and ES-LV9Q feature a five-blade cutting system, a new five-direction shaver head and an optimized shaving sensor to detect beard density. Both shaver models can be used wet or dry and come with a pop-up trimmer for quick pre-shave cutting or detailed grooming. According to Panasonic, both models are the fastest electric shavers it has ever created, based on 70,000 cross-cutting actions per minute.



The Wet Electric Shavers Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Foil, Rotary), Application (Personal Use, Saloons), Distribution Channels (Online, Offline), Power Supply (Plug-In Charged, Battery Operated)



Market Drivers

- Increased Preference for Personal Care and Grooming Among Men

- Rising Demand Owing to Fast-Paced Lifestyle of Millennials



Market Challenges

- High Competition Creating Pressure to Cut Prices



Global Wet Electric Shavers the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Wet Electric Shavers Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most talented or commercial areas for investments. The report also provides a detailed synopsis of the competitive scenario, wherein complete business profiles of some of the prime companies in the market are included.



Report Highlights:

- Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

- Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

- In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

- Recent industry trends and development activity

- Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



Geographically Global Wet Electric Shavers markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Wet Electric Shavers markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Wet Electric Shavers Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



