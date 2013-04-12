Dry-X Waterproofing Offers Sump Pump at Affordable Prices

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Dry-X Waterproofing, the renowned waterproofing expert for wet & leaky basement, offers sump pump to the customers facing basement flooding. The sump pump is the best amongst the basement flooding equipments available in the market. It pumps out water from the lowest section of the basement, thus, preventing water from reaching the basement floor.



A representative from the Dry-X Waterproofing elaborated, “When the water reaches what is called ‘the critical level’, the sump pump begins to pump it out through a pipe that leads outside and away from your foundation. A sump pump is an electrical pump installed in a home’s basement to pump water either outside or into the home’s drainage pipe system.”



“They usually work in combination with a sump well or sealed sump crock pit which collects the water before discharging it to a chosen location. It is critical that the sump pump always work to avoid flooding and overflowing the sump pit,” he added further. Dry-X is going distances to bring the latest in the market to the customers and with their passion and hard work for the same can easily be seen in the satisfied faces of their customers.



For the best basement flooding solution, Dry-X offers a full line of various high power sump pumps from leading manufacturers like Storm Pro, Wayne and Zoeller. The sump pump Systems at dxbasementwaterproofing.com comes with backup power supply that ensures that the pump will function even if the primary power system is not working. The company also offers life time warranty on several of its pumps, replaces defective pumps will be replaced with new ones.



About Dry-X Waterproofing

Established in 2003, Dry-X Waterproofing is a top Connecticut and New York waterproofing company. It is a fully-insured (up to $2 million) and licensed and bonded company that provides services such as excavation, foundation repair and basement waterproofing. DRY-X waterproofing is not a giant nationwide chain that is too big to give you the personal attention you deserve. They are family owned and operated and are here to service their clients before, during, and long after the job is completed. Their Customer Service is the core foundation of their business.



To learn more visit: http://dxbasementwaterproofing.com/ or call at 914 827-5804 to order for waterproofing services.