Wet Weather Did Not Dampen the 2012 Black Top Nationals

Bellflower, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- After an intense, dry summer in the Midwest, the rain finally came. Unfortunately, it decided to come this last weekend during the Black Top Nationals in Wichita, KS. Did it dampen the event? Not a chance.



“The attendance at the event was amazing, even with the on and off rain,” says Michelle Knight, Marketing Manager at International AERO Products. “Blocks of Douglas Avenue in Downtown Wichita were framed with cars ranging from modern hot rods to cars of yesteryear. The highlight had to be the spirit of the event; everyone showing their impeccable vehicles, wiping off the raindrops when they came, and sharing in the fun in between.”



AERO attended the event with Toppers Plus, a Wichita retailer, who currently carries the full line of AERO products.



“Working with Toppers Plus at the event was great,” says Knight. “It was incredible seeing all of their customers come by the booth to say ‘Hello’ and see what was new. The event was the perfect venue to introduce their customers and others in the area to AERO, and its unsurpassed quality and new age technology.”



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this last year, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



For more information on International AERO Products visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.