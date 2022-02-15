WeWork Inc. (NASDAQ:WE) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2022 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of WeWork Inc. (NASDAQ: WE) shares over potential securities laws violations by WeWork Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of WeWork Inc. (NASDAQ: WE) concerning whether a series of statements by WeWork Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



WeWork Inc. offers flexible workspace solution to individuals, and small and large enterprises worldwide. In October 2021, WeWork Inc. went public through a special purpose acquisition "SPAC" merger with BowX Acquisition Corp.



On December 1, 2021, WeWork Inc. (NASDAQ: WE) disclosed in an SEC filing on December 1, 2021, that it will restate its financial results for 2020 and the first three quarters of 2021. WeWork Inc. said that the company would be restating its financial results for 2020 and the first three quarters of 2021 due to a misclassification of Public Shares that led to "a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting."



Shares of WeWork Inc. (NASDAQ: WE) declined to as low as $6.56 per share on December 15, 2021.



