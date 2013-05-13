Wexford University Is Offering an Associate of Arts Degree Program Online in Fitness Training

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- To become a successful personal trainer it is important to enroll in a personal training course and acquire a personal training degree and these days personal training online degree programs have become immensely popular. The Wexford University, the world-reputed higher education branch of NESTA (i.e. National Exercise & Sports Trainer Association) is offering highly innovative Associate of Arts online fitness training degree program that can jumpstart the bright fitness training career of anyone who is eager to enter the fitness training industry and the summer sessions of this cutting-edge online course is suppose to begin from the 24th of June onwards. In this internet era, it is a common fashion to acquire fitness degrees online from the comfort of one’s home.



Summers are cheerful times when the sun shines bright and people are spared of the chilly wintry winds. It is an ideal season for going for outings. Attending summer fitness training courses does not mean that students will be deprived from their travel time or outdoor time. The online fitness training Associate of Arts degree program offered by Wexford University allows quite easy and flexible scheduling for the sessions all year round. Registration for this summer session has already begun and classes will begin from June 24th. For gaining more details about this personal trainer degree program and registering online, interested students can click on http://www.wexford.edu/degree-programs/associate-of-arts-degree-in-fitness-training/.



The fitness training associate of arts degree online offered by Wexford University aims at giving students successful careers in the personal training business, as a lifestyle consultant, as a fitness manager, fitness coach, and countless other similar fitness genres. Furthermore, this Associate of Arts fitness training degree can serve as a pre-study course prior to bachelor’s degree or master’s degree or a doctoral degree in this rapidly growing fitness, wellness and health industry.



“Any student doesn’t have to get deprived of the favorite summer enjoyments while attending the online classes at Wexford University,” said Jack Bauerle, Chancellor, Wexford University and then he goes on to speak about the flexible schedule of the course program. The associate of arts online degree in fitness training offered by Wexford University teaches students the basics of physical fitness; how the body of human beings respond to physical exercises; what the basic nutritional needs of man and how essential is it in overall health and also students are made to comprehend the various psycho-social factors that influence people’s capacity to meet their fitness and health goals. The Wexford University online classes are imparted by world-class fitness instructors for an affordable pricing range.



