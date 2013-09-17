Wexford University Now Offers Personal Trainers Continuing Education Credits

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Over the recent years, Wexford University has piqued the attention of many local and international students. It is a well-known and reputable university that strives hard in order to provide students with the credibility they deserve. Now offering more than hundreds of courses and degrees, the university has now opened the registration for the personal training continuing education course which allows students to achieve the credits they want in the first place. The advanced certificates are rather easy to acquire and all that is required from the students is to register at the earliest convenience. The certified personal training course includes all there is to be known about personal fitness and it can thoroughly enable students to have successful careers in the fitness industry on the long run. There are total 2 courses for anatomy and physiology that allow the students to acquire a certificate of advanced achievement, thus proving to help them in attaining the extra credits. Moreover, the certificates in kinesiology for health, fitness and wellness, biomechanics and human movement, nutrition science for fitness and wellness are also offered and are considered as personal fitness training certification.



One of the main reasons why students are recommended to enroll for these courses is because of the fact that it gives them the chance to indulge in effective learning through director communication with their teachers. Moreover, the online learning is undoubtedly an exceptional experience which enables individuals to go through the entire course with the help of pdf manuals, video lectures and demonstrations along with audio lessons, too. All the learning for the fitness training education has direct applications, which tends to help the students immensely in their practical life later on. The theory and the practical applications are balanced in order to give the students a thorough insight of how everything works in the first place. The fitness trainer continuing education class begins quarterly and students can plan their schedules accordingly. The exclusive chance to earn the prestigious credential by Wexford University really must not be missed out since it is a 10 weeks course which can change the course of lives of many people and help them to acquire top notch job opportunities in the long run. The personal trainer online education is approved and recognized by a wide number of organizations and institutes and takes place online. In order to enroll into the next quarterly session, individuals are recommended to register by 30th September2013.



For more information, please visit http://wexford.edu/continuing-education-courses-for-health-fitness-personal-training-nutrition-and-sports-coaching-professionals/.



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Wexford University

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA