Wexford University Now Offers Personal Trainers Continuing Education Credits in Anatomy and Physiology

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- If you are fascinated by the human body and looking to advance your education, Wexford University’s new Certificate of Advanced Achievement in Anatomy and Physiology A offers continuing education designed to bolster careers in health and wellness. The next quarterly session, which is 100 percent online, begins Sept. 30 with details and registration at http://wexford.edu/continuing-education-courses-for-health-fitness-personal-training-nutrition-and-sports-coaching-professionals/



In particular, Anatomy and Physiology A provides foundational concepts including the language of anatomy and physiology, basic biochemistry, cytology, cellular metabolism, histology, and the primary bodily systems that oversee support and movement of the body. Students will get an integrative perspective on the system, how it functions and how it adapts to the stress of exercise. Wexford University’s continuing education courses are open to everyone. In addition, Wexford also offers an Anatomy and Physiology B course for those interested in taking their education a step further.



“Students interested in taking their careers to the highest level can now enjoy flexible, affordable online education in anatomy and physiology, among other topics, from Wexford University,” said Jack Bauerle, Chancellor of Wexford University. “A certificate of advanced achievement from a university can help people advance in their careers, find new job opportunities and realize their professional and personal dreams.”



At Wexford University, education is focused on direct application, rather than just theory, making the continuing education courses applicable and relevant. The Anatomy and Physiology A course is 10 weeks, culminating in a prestigious continuing education credential. Each course is approved by the Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education (BPPE), the National Exercise and Sports Trainers Association, the Spencer Institute for Life Coach Training and others.



About Wexford University

Wexford University is dedicated to providing world-class education through cutting-edge technology, offering direct application degree programs in an accelerated format with 100 percent online learning to save time and money. Programs include an associate of arts degree in Fitness Training, bachelor’s degree in Health and Fitness, master’s degree in Nutrition and Exercise as well as master’s degree and doctorate degree in Applied Sport Psychology. Wexford University is the higher education division of NESTA (National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association). For more information, please visit http://wexford.edu/.



Wexford University



Rancho Santa Margarita, CA