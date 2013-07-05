Wexford University Provides Online Doctoral Degree in Sports Psychology

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- The online education system has obtained wide acceptance from students all over the world. Wexford University offers online educational programs in the field of health, nutrition, sports psychology and fitness. All courses are offered to candidates through the official website wexdford.edu.



Online Doctoral Degree in Applied Sports Psychology is provided by this university. Degrees are given to students in an off-campus format. The website states that this online Doctoral Degree in Sports Psychology will not enable students to acquire any national or state licensing in the mental health profession.



The Wexford University offers online degree programs like Associate of Arts Degree in Fitness Training, Master of Arts in Applied Sport Psychology Degree, Bachelor Degree in Health and Fitness, Master of Science in Nutrition and Exercise and Doctorate in Sport Psychology (EdD). This online University guarantees to equip students with real world educational experience. Enrolments to this university can be done online via wexford.edu. Students can obtain these degrees from Wexford University at affordable fees.



The website says, “With Wexford University, you can start your degree program, or finish your studies that may be started at another institution. Either way, you will enjoy a fun, exciting and rewarding educational experience.”



Wexford University Doctorate Degree Sports Psychology online courses consist of sports Psychology in Practice, Advanced Applied Sport Psychology, Precision Communication, Online Mental Training, Neurophysiology, Developing Professionalism, Doctoral Internship/Practicum and many other subjects. Wexford.edu promises to provide a wide range of knowledge to students. Apart from that, business building skills are also offered to achieve success in the long term career.



Potential candidates can collect information related to enrolment services, forms, admission requirements and financial assistance from the official website of the Wexford University. Military Personnel from U.S will get 15% discount on tuition. Students can complete learning programmes from Wexford University through tablet devices or iPad as all courses are 100% online. Wexford.edu recommends students to download certain essential software in order to carry on this online education without any lag. The Wexford University brochure and catalog can be downloaded from this website.



To get more information about Wexford University Online Doctoral Degree in Applied Sports Psychology and other courses, visit http://wexford.edu/degree-programs/doctoral-degree-in-applied-sport-psychology.



About Wexford University

Wexford University provides world class online education facility to students with cutting edge technology.



