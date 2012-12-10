Wexford University Releases 2013 Catalog for Fitness, Nutrition & Sport Psychology Degree Programs

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- In anticipation of its upcoming year of health, fitness and wellness education, Wexford University has released its 2013 university catalog. The online university offers a variety of health, exercise, sports and fitness degree programs of all levels.



The 2013 catalog is now available for download online at http://wexford.edu/. The winter quarter begins Jan. 7, 2013 and the spring sessions launches April 1. Students can both apply and register for health and fitness courses online.



“We look forward to all of our 2013 programs and classes and to greeting students from across the world who are passionate about health and wellness,” said Jack Bauerle, Chancellor of Wexford University. “At Wexford University, we are dedicated to providing accessible, flexible and affordable online classes and degree programs and to preparing students for highly successful careers in health, fitness, nutrition and sports psychology.”



Further, Wexford offers a discount for members of the military as well as discounts for paying tuition in full up front. Because Wexford offers 100 percent online learning, foreign students can complete international degree programs with a simple online credit transfer process.



Wexford University offers the following degree programs:



Associate of arts degree in Fitness Training

Bachelor of science degree in Health and Fitness

Master of science degree in Nutrition and Exercise

Master of arts in Applied Sports Psychology

Doctor of Applied Sports Psychology



U.S. and international students can learn more about and apply online for 2013 classes at http://wexford.edu/.



About Wexford University

Wexford University is dedicated to providing world-class education through cutting-edge technology, offering direct application degree programs in an accelerated format with 100 percent online learning to save time and money. Programs include an associate of arts degree in Fitness Training, bachelor’s degree in Health and Fitness, master’s degree in Nutrition and Exercise as well as master’s degree and doctorate degree in Applied Sport Psychology. Wexford University is the higher education division of NESTA (National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association).



For more information, please visit http://wexford.edu/.



Wexford University

30245 Tomas, Suite A

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 USA

866-583-7277

admissions@wexford.edu