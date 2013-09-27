Wham Inc. Enters the Mobile Gaming World

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Wham Inc, a Florida Corp. Chicago IL. September 17, 2013 Israel Vasquez President and COO and Thomas R. Volpert Jr. President and Chief Scientist Developer have signed a mutual agreement to explore a business opportunity, transaction and partnership to market and sell a new and exciting patented and very unique game app for mobile gaming on Smartphone devices to the online gaming community.



The parties are in contact with varies companies and have expressed their interest, the deal is set to establish shareholder value as it expands on its acquisitions and partnerships. “In executing this endeavor we establish a strategic growth for Woodman Holdings” said Israel Vasquez. More info will be shared upon the completion at closing by the respected parties in the forth quarter.



Online gaming is a multi-billion dollar market that is trending and poised to increase significantly in the fastest growing segment of mobile gaming and to capture market share is vital for any company due to fast and far reaching capabilities with games going viral utilizing social networks and becoming global instantly mobile computing is here to stay and Woodman Holdings a Wham Inc company is adapting itself and diversifying into this segment. Amsterdam-based Newzoo says the games market — including all territories and platforms — will hit $70.4 billion in revenues in 2013, up 6 percent from a year ago. Much of that growth comes in Asia Pacific and Latin America, where growth will hit 11 percent. North America and Europe will grow a modest amount. This year, the fastest-growing category is smartphones/tablets, which will be up 35 percent to $12.3 billion. http://www.newzoo.com/infographics/global-games-market-report-infographics/



About WHAM Inc

WHAM Inc is a diversified holdings company established for the purpose of investing in or acquiring businesses and distressed asset classes. Our mission is to seek global investments and explore innovative financial solutions that provides value and creates wealth for our shareholders and the communities that we operate in. We have a long-term investments horizon and align our engagements to the values of our mission.



Forward-Looking Statement

This Press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations as to future events. However, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release might not occur, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.