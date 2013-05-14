What are backlinks, SEO, Juicy links, Web 2.0 ?

Verdun, Quebec -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- What are backlinks? Backlinks are the most essential things online just next to what you’ve got to offer or to say to people! Backlinks are there to help you reach the maximum people you need to make your message heard. If they are well spread with diversity links, your site, blog or video is going to be very SEO friendly and will rank on the top. In some way, backlinks are the wire between you and your audience. Their significance lies in SEO. The number of backlinks is one indication of the popularity or importance of a website or blog. Outside of SEO, the backlinks of a webpage may be of significant personal, cultural or semantic interest: they indicate who is paying attention to that page.



1 - The natural backlinks



Natural backlinks are the original essence of the web and at the base of the PageRank algorithm of Google and other search engines. If the content of your website interest webmaster, it will not hesitate to make a link to this page content. The idea of the search engines is to say, that page harvested natural links, this page is more interesting and deserve to be offered in the first results to users, period.



2 - SEO backlinks



Marketers have quickly realized the importance of having links in order to obtain visibility. What is the interest to develop a website if nobody consults? Two main objectives:



- Facilitate and accelerate the indexing phase pages.

- Set each page for indexation.



If these two objectives are met, the engine will provide you a very substantial number of visitors!



Promote and accelerate the indexing phase of the pages:



The rather simplistic picture is to imagine the web like a spider web may help you understand this phenomenon. If a crawler travels the web randomly on each wire of the canvas, he would have much more chance of getting to your site and pointing on your pages.



Many tools and techniques for harvesting links:



- The directories are the easiest but perhaps also less effective because of too many outgoing links. It is preferable to focus on quality directories which I will not enumerate to prevent you falling asleep. Just remember that backlinks from directories are the first effective tool to gain more weight to face a negotiation for a link exchange with partner sites.



- What I call the "juicy links" are links very short such as links generated by RSS feeds. Their big advantage is to point out the most up to date website like latest news, latest forum post and latest blog post pages. Obviously this type of link allows faster indexing for your pages and why not stay a step ahead of your competitors.



3 - Generating traffic links



There are a lot of types of links more useful than the others but let’s try to sum up a bit where your backlinks are going to end up? Many companies or person offer to build those kind of backlinks for you in exchange of money. The best thing is, you save a lot of time and you get a lot of visibility. As an E-marketing blogging specialist, instead of buying one service that will provide those kinds of backlinks to my or your website, I suggest you to go to www.fiverr.com and let people work for your benefit. All the services start at 5$ for thousands of quality backlinks and you may try different services combination for the same website or blog for best results. There are some indexation services too.



The following is to help you understand what types and where you should put some of your backlinks.



Social Network Site Submissions



TWITTER Links

MYSPACE Links

FACEBOOK Links

YOUTUBE Links

BLACKPLANET Links

BEBO Links

REVERBNATION Links

BLOGGER Links

HI5 Links

GOOGLE Links

FRIENDSTER Links

TAGGED Links

LINKEDIN Links



Web 2.0 articles site



Web 2.0 is not a standard but rather a series of principles for the use of existing technologies. It is in this respect comparable to REST (Representational State Transfer) is also a set of principles for the use of existing technologies. Web 2.0 is a rather vague concept that encompasses a number of trends and each seems to have its own definition as can be seen in front of the abundance of articles describing "what is the Web 2.0." If we must we define Web 2.0 from Wikipedia:



"Web 2.0 is a term often used to refer to what is perceived as an important transition of the World Wide Web from a collection of websites to a full-fledged computing platform, providing web applications to users.



DoubleClick was Web 1.0, Google AdSense is the Web 2.0



Ofoto was Web 1.0,.. Flickr is Web 2.0"



Web 2.0 is the appropriation by web developers older technologies five to ten years to bring a different ergonomics to their users: If this is a revolution, a revolution in the use of technology and not a technology revolution itself.



Social Bookmarking Submissions



Social Bookmarking websites allow internet users to organize and store bookmarks to online resources. The sites provide folksonomy-based tagging, sharing features, web feeds, and bookmarklets to easily add entries. Users can access their bookmarks from any computer



1 | Twitter

2 | Pinterest

3 | Reddit

4 | StumbleUpon

5 | Delicious

6 | Tweetmeme

7 | digg

8 | FARK

9 | Slashdot

10 | Friendfeed

11 | Clipmarks

12 | Newsvine

13 | Diigo

14 | Scoop.it

15 | Chime.in



PDF and Document Sharing Sites



For traffic generation purposes, “traditional” article directories are all but dead. Early in 2011, they had a nasty encounter with a raging Panda; the Google Panda, to be specific. It aimed to lower the rank of "low-quality sites" and return higher-quality sites near the top of the search results. For example, website with low content, full of advertisement and poor design will not pop out at the top of search engine anymore.



So does that mean that there are no easy ways to get traffic by submitting simple articles to 3rd party websites? NO, PDF files are very efficient for better rank since Google Panda as arrived since it’s full of good content.



These are sites where you can share your files:



- Scribd.com

- Docstoc.com

- Slideshare.net

- Calameo.com



Web 2.0 Profile Links



Of course, backlinks within content are generally stronger than links within a profile.Google likes to see contextual links which means backlinks within content. If someone read your content data and click on the link within your content, it will give a stronger link. You can also add some images or videos with your links. It will be good for both search engines and users.



Press Release Submissions



It has to have the purpose of announcing something ostensibly newsworthy. This is why you should go with those kinds of backlinks, if you have something relevant to mention or to educate people.



RSS Link Promotion



If the web site allows you to post an RSS feed, you can ensure that there are always links coming into your latest, hottest, or best blog. In addition to being interesting to the users of the website, search engines like Google will reward your blog with a better search ranking for having incoming links from web sites featuring content which is relevant to your blog.



OTHERS



Blog comments, High profile blog, Forum profile, Wiki links article, Web directories, Search engines submissions and Sites built on platforms such as Buddy Press and Word press.



As you can see, there are a lot of place you may establish your presence on the internet so Google will recognize your credibility. Senuke XCR, Xrummer and Scrapebox program will help you to get the traffic you deserve by using tier 3 tier 2 strategy. To sum it all up: A well balanced mix of backlinks diversity combine with indexation is the way to go in 2013 if you want to be successful on the web. I hope it has been helpful for you!



