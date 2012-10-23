What Are Goddess Boudoir Photography and Video Transformations and Why Must Every Woman Do It

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- According to Las Vegas boudoir photographer and video artist Gina Shoots: Woman want to feel and look sexy. Lets face it. We are bombarded everywhere with the media of young, sexy images and videos to attract notice. All women deserve to look and feel like a sexy love Goddess. I also believe women want to feel empowered with their bodies and beauty can be found in all body shapes and sizes. You don’t have to be a model size 0 or have a perfect face to have beautiful sexy images. Boudoir is for every woman because everyone woman is unique. A great boudoir photography and video artist will capture the beauty in anyone and make them feel wonderful about themselves during the experience.



Boudoir is also a great gift idea. Lots of women want to give a fun intimate gift to their significant other and as a gift for themselves. Many celebrate a milestones in their life with a boudoir transformation. Gina Shoots goes on to mention: Forget those boring candle parties. How about you and your friends have a sexy photo book and video to keep instead? Beauty session? Girls night out? In fact just in time for holiday gift giving we have a special boudoir transformation photography and video event taking place: Saturday November 17th, 2012 inside a luxury suite at the Ravella Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa.



