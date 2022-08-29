What Are HR Leaders Facing Now in 2022

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2022 -- [Trend topics]. After the unprecedented disruption in working conditions that took place in 2020 and 2021, for any HR director today there are major challenges to adapt. An increased focus on talent management is becoming a trend in 2022, looking not just at tech resources and how this will facilitate the changing workplace but also listening, and responding to, what employees want and need. For an HR director in 2022 these are some of the shifts, priorities and transitions that they made need to face:



- The embedding of the hybrid workplace. In one survey, more than 70% of HR leaders said that their company now had a hybrid workplace. Employees benefit from the flexibility of a hybrid workplace and all the signs point to advantages for businesses too - 60% of HR leaders felt that the productivity of remote workers has increased.

- Changing employee attitudes to the workplace. It is vital for an HR director to remain apprised of the attitudes staff have towards where they work. Recent research has revealed misalignment between HR and staff perspectives on key issues - for example, 75% of HR but only 57% of employees agreed that their organisation provided a safe place for employees to speak out on different matters. This misalignment in views needs to be a priority for HR going forward.

- The Great Resignation. HR leaders face the loss of employees for a variety of reasons in 2022, from low salary to a lack of career advancement opportunities. However, this could also be viewed as a short-term period of job mobility where it is possible for an HR leader to help to positively restructure the workforce.

- The stress factor. When it comes to what causes employees the most stress in the workplace there is a huge gap between what HR leaders perceive this to be and the information provided by staff. For example, a third of HR leaders identified child care/elder care as the top most stressful thing for employees but only 6% of employees agreed. Instead, they identified personal debt as the top most stressful factor, something that only 12% of HR leaders had realised.



[How the company does something relevant to the topic]. The right HR director - and leadership in general - has a vital role to play in supporting organisations through the changes in the labour market, and employee attitudes, today. As some of the statistics above clearly show there are some dangerous gaps in terms of how businesses understand the people who work for them. Exceptional people in a role such as HR director can create genuinely meaningful change that transforms obstacles into opportunities and ensures that your business isn't being held back simply by being poorly equipped in human capital terms. We are one of the leading global functional executive search and leadership talent specialists for good reason - our team works with the latest market intelligence, as well as years of experience in filling HR leadership roles, to help organisations better face challenges



[How the company carries out the particular service/product]. HR is a critical business function today and so much can be won or lost on the quality of an HR director and the capacity of their team. These are the people that can overcome misalignment in perspectives across the business, as well as helping an organisation to navigate shifting employment models, organisational structures and employee value propositions. Leathwaite offers a commitment to companies to find future leaders to facilitate long-term growth. In an HR context this can be delivered in many different ways, from running searches for HR leadership team roles - such as HR director - to succession planning and talent mapping. Areas of specialism alongside CHRO and HR Director/Senior Business Partner engagements include people analytics, learning and development and diversity, inclusion & belonging.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Leathwaite: +44 207 151 5151



For more information about Leathwaite services, please go to https://www.leathwaite.com.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite delivers when it comes to HR talent, whether that is an HR director or CHRO. The team are CFO recruiters, leaders in headhunting recruitment and human capital specialists, delivering an interconnected range of executive search, executive interim and data & insight services, including with respect to HR talent. Since establishing the business in 1999, Leathwaite has developed key international client partnerships across a range of industry sectors.